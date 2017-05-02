Blue Jays manager hilariously calls postgame radio show to comment on win

The Toronto Blue Jays haven’t had many opportunities to enjoy the 2017 season, but manager John Gibbons provided a lighthearted moment after Monday’s 7-1 win over the Yankees.

Gibbons was eager to chat about the Jays’ third straight win, so much so that he called a local sports-talk show in Toronto – using the name “John in Toronto” and identifying himself as a “third-time caller.” You can listen to the exchange here (at about the 3:20 mark).

It didn’t take the hosts on Sportsnet 590 long to figure out who was on the other end of the line, but there were some comical comments from Gibbons. Included among them: Gibbons requesting free tickets and asking what kind of ratings the post-game call-in show gets.

It’s amazing what a few wins can do for a team’s pysche. However, the Jays have a lot more work to do, as their 9-17 record represents the second-worst winning percentage (.346) in the majors.

