Top prospects take center stage in Dodgers-Giants rivalry (Apr 26, 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO — Two of baseball’s top prospects find themselves thrust into the middle of one of the National League’s hottest rivalries when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants continue a four-game series Wednesday night.

The Giants debuted Christian Arroyo, considered their shortstop of the future, at third base on Monday in a series-opening, 2-1 win.

One day later, the Dodgers countered by promoting Cody Bellinger, projected as the franchise’s future at first base, and thrust him immediately into the lineup in left field in a 2-1 win.

Each recorded his first major league hit Tuesday, and both are expected to start again Wednesday when Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood is scheduled to duel with Giants righty Johnny Cueto.

With his left fielders hitting a cumulative .121 entering the series, Giants manager Bruce Bochy moved third baseman Eduardo Nunez to left on Monday to make room for Arroyo, who was summoned from Triple-A Sacramento after he led the Pacific Coast League with a .446 average through the first three weeks of the season.

Arroyo went 0-for-4 in his big-league debut Monday, but he made one of the night’s best plays when he tracked down Yasmani Grandal’s liner off pitcher Matt Cain’s foot and got the out at first.

The 21-year-old took the field wearing No. 22, but only after having asked permission from one of its previous owners, Will Clark.

“I know the history of Will wearing it,” Arroyo said Monday night. “I actually asked him if that number were available, if I could wear it. Obviously, there’s a bunch of fans who think that number should be retired, and reasonably so. Will Clark was an amazing player.”

Clark’s first major league hit, a home run, came against Nolan Ryan. Arroyo’s first hit in the first inning on Tuesday was a memorable one, too, coming off Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw.

Arroyo couldn’t add to it later in the tight game, however, striking out twice and popping out.

Bellinger was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to help provide outfield reinforcements with center fielder Joc Pederson on Sunday having joined Andre Ethier and Franklin Gutierrez on the disabled list.

He got his first major league hit on the same night as Arroyo, singling on a 3-0 pitch in the ninth inning off Giants reliever Neil Ramirez.

“I probably wouldn’t have given him the green light on 3-0 if we didn’t have a lead,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted afterward. “He cued it, but it looks like a line drive in the scorebook.”

Cueto (3-1, 5.25 ERA) will get the assignment on Bellinger and his teammates Wednesday. The veteran hasn’t lost a home game since last Aug. 30, a stretch of nine starts.

He is just 5-6 in his career against the Dodgers despite a fine 2.74 ERA in 13 starts.

Wood (1-0, 3.29 ERA) has never beaten the Giants, going 0-2 with a 6.89 ERA in six appearances, including two starts.

It is quite possible Wood won’t have to deal with Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, who strained his right groin while running out an eighth-inning single on Tuesday.

Crawford will be re-examined before the Wednesday game in an attempt to determine the seriousness of the injury.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!