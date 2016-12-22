Top Braves Prospect Acuna Plays in Australian Baseball League All-Star Game

This past season he was playing for the South Atlantic League Champion Rome club, and this week one top Braves prospect had an impressive showing as an All-Star halfway across the globe.

Atlanta Braves prospect Ronald Acuna has been having a productive season playing in the Australian Baseball League, and on Thursday he played in the league’s 2016 All-Star Game.

The 19-year-old Venezuelan native played for the Team World All-Stars and lost to Team Australia 2-1, but went 1-3 with a leadoff double, earned a walk, and stole a base.

It’s no surprise that Acuna would have a solid outing against top competition, as he’s already had an impressive run in the ABL, hitting .375/.446/.556 thus far for the Melbourne Aces. He’s posted two homers, driven in 13 runs, and stolen 13 bases through 20 games.

Get the FanSided App

Acuna is currently ranked as the No. 17 prospect within the Atlanta Braves organization by MLBPipeline.com, but look for that rating to almost certainly improve in the near future (and TomahawkTake already has him at #5).

Ronald Acuna leadoff double in this morning's @ABL All Star Game. Thanks to @TheBravesDavid for the video pic.twitter.com/bOWNC8DYYL — Braves Prospects (@ProspectsBraves) December 22, 2016

In 40 games for Rome this past season, Acuna hit .311/.387/.432, and has gone .287/.385/.434 in his two minor league seasons. He’s played 97 games split between the Gulf Coast League, Danville, and Rome.

The Melbourne Aces are currently in first place in the standings in the six team ABL.

This article originally appeared on