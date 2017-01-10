Top 5 Targets for Rangers this off-season

The Texas Rangers have a strong squad heading into 2017, but there is always room for improved. Whether it is a power bat or a flame throwing arm out of the bullpen the Rangers could use it.

5. First baseman Matt Adams of the St. Louis Cardinals. Adams coming off a 2016 campaign where he hit .249/.309/.471 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI in 118 games. The Cardinals have filled first base full-time with Matt Carpenter, so trading Adams is a strong possibility. Adams is only 28-years-old, but can only play first base and struggles with plate discipline. Most likely a platoon player, but he has plenty of postseason experience. If the Rangers strikeout with all other potential candidates then they may look at this trade with the Cards.

4. Two-time All-Star relief pitcher Greg Holland. Has not pitched since 2015 with the Kansas City Royals, but Holland is a star relief pitcher with postseason experience. The Rangers are likely to continue to move forward with Sam Dyson as closer, but that does not rule out Holland. The fact Holland had Tommy John surgery and has not pitched since 2015 means he should be cheap. The Rangers could sign Holland for a few million and put him in a set-up role in the 7th or 8th inning.

3. Slugging first baseman Chris Carter who was non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers did not want to pay Carter’s salary and let him go into free agency. Carter hit .222/.321/.499 with a National League leading 41 homers and 94 RBI in 160 games last season. Although Carter does strikeout way too much with 206 just last season. The Rangers need a strong bat like Carter, but the strikeout numbers are hard to ignore.

2. Two-time All-Star and MLB home run leader Mark Trumbo. A career year for Trumbo in 2016 where he hit .256/.316/.533 with 47 homers and 108 RBI in 159 games with the Baltimore Orioles. Trumbo would be a strong fit in Texas, but is reportedly seeking a $80 million dollar contract. If that is the case the Rangers would likely go with a cheaper option like Chris Carter. Trumbo has an ability to play both outfield and first, but $80 million might be too much money even though it seems like a perfect fit.

1. Last, but not least slugging first baseman Mike Napoli. Coming off a strong 2016 campaign hitting .239/.335/.465 with 34 homers and 101 RBI in 150 games with the Cleveland Indians. Napoli spent three seasons with the Rangers including part of the 2015 season. The 35-year-old veteran has plenty of postseason experience and his only All-Star season was in a Ranger uniform. Napoli is a strong bat that is likely cheaper than Trumbo and could play everyday first base. “Party At Napoli’s” could be coming to Arlington in 2017.

