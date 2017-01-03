10. Will America care about the World Baseball Classic?

Hey, it’s better than spring training. I know, that’s hardly an ideal marketing slogan, but it’s fun to watch some of the biggest stars in the game, right next to many you’ve never heard of, playing with pride and passion in March, when games otherwise are meaningless scrimmages. The tournament does a good job selling the game internationally, though Americans have been blasé about it because they are so tribal when it comes to following their favorite major league team. The tournament really needs the the U.S. team to advance to the finals, which it has never done in any of the first three versions of the tournament. In fact, the U.S.'s highest finish is fourth and its overall record is .500.

The Americans will reportedly field another strong team, as Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer are among those expected to participate.

