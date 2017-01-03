9. How many players will be elected to the Hall of Fame?

At least two deserving candidates should reach the 75% threshold for election—probably Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines, though Trevor Hoffman and Vladmir Guerrero should be right there with them. Bagwell, Raines and Hoffman each received more than two-thirds of the vote last year, while Guerrero is the ballot newcomer with the best chance at reaching Cooperstown this year. He is a Hall of Famer because he was a true outlier when it came to hitting the ball hard and often with longevity. He was a career .318 hitter with 449 home runs. Nobody else born in the past 95 years combined the abilities to hit for average and power like that.

