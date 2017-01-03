MLB’s top 10 storylines of 2017, from Indians and Cubs to the World Baseball Classic
Just before 2016 Opening Day I ranked these are the three biggest questions heading into last season:
1. Can the Cubs win the World Series?
2. How great is the Mets’ rotation?
3. Does a new generation of young sluggers continue the uptick in offense we saw in the second half of last season?
The answers to 1 and 3 were overwhelmingly affirmative. In addressing 2, I compared the 2016 Mets’ pitchers to the 2004 Marlins’ pitchers—a young group that broke down and fizzled the year after a World Series push.
This year, with the Hall of Fame election results coming this month and meaningful games in March because of the World Baseball Classic, I figured, why wait until Opening Day? Now that the calendar has flipped, it’s time to turn to the biggest questions of 2017 as the new year begins.