Watch: Rob Gronkowski steals Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey after first pitch

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw out the first pitch on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park just months after winning Super Bowl LI for his fifth championship title.

Brady wore his Super Bowl jersey, which was given to him earlier in the day after it was recovered from Mexico. Tight end Rob Gronkowski snatched it and the two players chased eachother around the field.

Watch Brady's first pitch and aftermath below:

Tom Brady's first pitch pic.twitter.com/wAaITKcYfR — That Dude (@cjzer0) April 3, 2017









Tom and Gronk just out here having some fun pic.twitter.com/6Ofvc3dbiB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 3, 2017

Brady wore a No. 5 shirt when he threw out a terrible first pitch in April 2015. When asked about the shirt at the time, Brady said, ““I was looking through my closet. I was like, ‘I don’t know what I have, I gotta wear a t-shirt.’’

