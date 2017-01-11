Tim Tebow not among Mets minor leaguers invited to major league spring training

Tim Tebow is not among the list of Mets minor league players that have been invited to the team's major league spring training camp.

The Mets announced minor leaguers Chase Bradford, Xorge Carillo, P.J Conlon, Phillip Eveans, Luis Guillermo, Kevin McGowan, David Roseboom, Paul Sewald, Dominic Smith, Champ Stuart, Travis Taijeron, Corey Taylor and Logan Taylor have been invited to spring training.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report on February 13. The first full workout is scheduled for February 19.

Tebow is coming off a stint in the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .194 with 20 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson previously said that he did not intend to invite Tim Tebow to the big league camp, according to ESPN's Adam Rubin.

Last month, Mets manager Terry Collins expressed optimism about having Tebow at Spring Training.

“I will tell you if he’s not in our camp, I’ll get him over. I think he’s a name in Florida. He’s a star in Florida. He should be. I think it would be fun to have Tim come over. And certainly one thing about our players, they’re athletes, too. They’re fans, too. They would probably like to know how to run a quarterback sneak one day.”

This article originally appeared on