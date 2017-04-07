Tim Tebow hits a homer in his first minor league at-bat

Pete Blackburn

The loudest Single-A home run ever was hit on Thursday night when Tim Tebow — yes, that Tim Tebow — homered in his first official minor league at-bat.

The former quarterback and current Columbia Fireflies outfielder hit a two-run shot to the opposite field, much to the joy of pretty much everyone in attendance in the home crowd.

It’s a Class-A dinger so let’s not get ahead of ourselves and pencil him into tomorrow’s Mets lineup, but it’s still nothing to scoff at. A homer is a homer, and that’s one heck of a start to Tebow’s professional baseball career.

1

31

gallery: The best place to sit to catch a home run in every MLB stadium

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!