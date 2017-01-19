Watch Tim Raines find out he finally made the Hall of Fame

Tim Raines has waited a long time to get in to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

So when it finally happened, in his final year of eligibility, you can imagine how excited he’d be.

He and his family captured the moment on video to share.

Raines received 86.0% of the vote to secure his spot in Cooperstown in his final year of eligibility on the ballot. The outfielder played 23 seasons, 13 with the Montreal Expos. He was an All Star in seven consecutive seasons for Montreal and led the league in stolen bases in four of those.

