Tigers, White Sox give it another go (Apr 06, 2017)

CHICAGO — Another day, another postponement.

Wednesday’s scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field was called due to rainy weather approximately four hours before a scheduled 1:10 p.m. first pitch.

Thursday’s conditions may be only marginally better but the teams will try to get in one more in their scheduled three-game season-opening series.

White Sox right-hander James Shields (6-19, 5.85 ERA in 2016) slides from Wednesday to a Thursday start while the Tigers send left-hander Matthew Boyd (6-5, 4.53 ERA) for his regularly scheduled appearance.

Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, originally set for Wednesday, has been moved to the weekend.

Shields is in his first full campaign in Chicago following a midseason acquisition from the San Diego Padres. In 2016, he went 4-12 with a 6.77 ERA in 22 starts for the White Sox — including an 0-6 mark between July 10-Sept. 20 before earning a win in a 7-2 triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 26.

He leads all major-league pitchers with 330 starts and 2,169 innings pitched since 2007. Shields is also fourth in that span with 208 quality starts and sixth with 1,873 strikeouts.

Against the Tigers, Shields is 7-8 lifetime with a 4.47 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 23 starts.

Boyd had a 2.10 ERA in 25 2/3 innings in spring training while striking out 23. In his last appearance on March 30 in Sarasota, Fla., he pitched four scoreless innings in a Tigers’ 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Now in his third big league season, Boyd was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Tigers in July 2015 and posted a 1-4 record and 6.57 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) to close that season.

In 2016, he made 20 appearances (18 starts) while striking out 82 and walking just 29.

Wednesday’s postponement was the second in three games thanks to April’s fickle weather. The game has been rescheduled as part of a straight doubleheader on May 26 in Chicago.

“It’s Mother Nature. We’ll deal with it as it happens,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said after Monday’s rainout. “We’ll adjust. It’s not a big secret.”

Monday’s season-opener was called 1 hour, 41 minutes after the scheduled start and pushed into Tuesday. The Tigers then beat the White Sox 6-3 in front of a crowd announced at 36,534 (including tickets sold) but was reportedly closer to 10,000 on hand.

Thursday’s scheduled series finale is still on, although forecasts call for an early rain-snow mix and high winds in the Chicago area.

The Tigers and White Sox will play seven times over a 10-game stretch from late May through early June.

The White Sox continue their homestead with a weekend series with Minnesota opening on Friday. The Tigers have their home opener on Friday, hosting the Boston Red Sox in the first of four games.

NOTES: Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler looks to extend his hitting streak against the White Sox to 16 games in Thursday’s series finale. On Tuesday, he went 2-for-3 with a homer. … Tigers LF Justin Upton was reportedly day-to-day with a bruised left knee after a warning track catch in the sixth inning on Tuesday. … LHP Kyle Ryan was placed paternity leave on Wednesday and the Tigers called up LHP Blaine Hardy. … The White Sox were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in Tuesday’s opener and managed seven hits in support of Jose Quintana, who made his first opening day start. … Quintana could pitch against on Sunday, although the rotation spot that far ahead is still to be determined. … White Sox RHP Juan Minaya, LHP Carlos Rodon and OF Charlie Wilson remain on the disabled list.

