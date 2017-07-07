Thursday’s Sports in Brief

BOXING

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) The World Boxing Organization will re-score the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn welterweight title fight because of the contentious unanimous decision awarded to the Australian challenger, but there is no plan to change the result.

The WBO was responding to a Philippines government department’s request to review the fight after Pacquiao said the decision against him Sunday was unfair.

The Philippines Games and Amusements Board (GAB) said it based the request on protecting boxing’s integrity, citing possible miscalls by the referee and judges. But the WBO reiterated its only hope of revoking the fight judges’ decision rests on proving fraud in match officiating.

BAYLOR SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Baylor University has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with a former student who accused the nation’s largest Baptist school of fostering a ”hunting ground for sexual predators” and mishandling her alleged attack in 2015.

A settlement notice was filed in federal court in Waco, Texas. No details were released, but the agreement marks Baylor’s first settlement to resolve a cascade of lawsuits over the past 18 months by women who said they were attacked and had their cases ignored or bungled by the university for years.

Baylor has settled with at least three other women who were attacked but did not file lawsuits, and still faces five federal Title IX discrimination lawsuits from more than a dozen women. The school also faces state criminal and federal civil rights investigations, and an NCAA probe into the athletic program.

PRO BASKETBALL

DALLAS (AP) – Dirk Nowitzki has a deal with the Dallas Mavericks that sets him up to join Kobe Bryant as the only players to spend 20 seasons with one NBA franchise.

Nowitzki signed a two-year, $10 million contract that carries a team option in the second season. A person with knowledge of the deal contract provided specifics on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t release the terms.

The agreement is similar to the one the Mavs and Nowitzki reached last year, although for significantly less money. Last year’s contract was for two years and $50 million, and the club declined its option before free agency opened this year.

ATLANTA (AP) – A former security manager at the arena where the Atlanta Hawks play says white entertainers performing there were allowed to bypass security measures while similar requests by black entertainers were denied.

Alleging racial discrimination, Samuel R. Hayes III filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Atlanta Hawks LLC, which operates the arena. The lawsuit says Hayes was fired because he’s black and because he complained about security measures that he says were selectively enforced based on race.

The Hawks hired Hayes in August to work as manager of security operations at Philips Arena and for the team, the lawsuit says. He was fired April 28.

It became obvious to Hayes that race, not safety, was the deciding factor for which celebrities were allowed to bypass security measures, the lawsuit says.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Three former Michigan State football players accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year have been dismissed from the university.

School spokesman Jason Cody said Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance were dismissed for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy. The three were dismissed from the football team last month after criminal charges against them were made public .

King was charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and with distributing an image of an unclothed person. Vance and Corley face third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Angel Hernandez, who sued Major League Baseball this week alleging racial discrimination, is among the umpires for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Miami.

Hernandez will be at first base as part of a crew headed by Joe West. Hernandez was at third base for both the 1999 All-Star Game in Boston and the 2009 game in St. Louis.

Under the umpires’ labor contract, MLB must notify umpires of All-Star Game assignments at least 30 days in advance of the game.