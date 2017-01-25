Thole, Diamondbacks finalize minor league contract

PHOENIX (AP) Catcher Josh Thole and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a minor league contract.

The 30-year-old Thole, who has been the personal catcher for knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, played four seasons with the New York Mets and the last four with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He is the third catcher acquired by Arizona in the offseason, joining Chris Iannetta and Jeff Mathis. The team already had Chris Herrmann and Oscar Hernandez on the roster.

Thole’s deal was announced Wednesday.