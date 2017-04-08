This week’s bow tie represents … LUNGevity

WHAT IT MEANS:

LUNGevity was introduced to the BowTie Cause through friends at the Baltimore Orioles, who lost their Public Relations Director, Monica Barlow, to lung cancer at the age of 36. Monica was a strong supporter of LUNGevity.

LUNGevity is firmly committed to improving outcomes for people living with lung cancer by accelerating research into early detection and more effective treatments, as well as by providing community, support, and education for all those affected by the disease. One in 15 Americans is diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. Lung cancer is a critical national public health issue. About 60-65 percent of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, regardless of gender or ethnicity. Lung cancer kills almost twice as many women as breast cancer and more than three times as many men as prostate cancer. Only 18 percent of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it’s caught before it spreads, the chance for 5-year survival improves to 54 percent.

LUNGevity’s logo consists of three blue lines that symbolize open airways to the lungs. The design is an arrangement of that logo.

