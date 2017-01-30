The Yankees Could Use A Good Starter – So What’s The Holdup?

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has repeatedly said that his offseason moves are concluded. Fans of the team have praised him for not giving away the farm to acquire talent on the trade market. I get that and join in the applause. But, what I’m still grappling with is the lack of interest and subsequent moves that would follow to bolster the starting rotation from the pool of talent still available in the free agent market.

Chances of the Yankees getting under the threshold of the luxury tax in 2017 remain slim to none. The deal for Aroldis Chapman ended any chance of it happening without the relief of trading the salary of Brett Gardner elsewhere. As a result, the Yankees are likely to open the 2017 season with a payroll in the $220M range, which is right where they’ve been the last two years.

Next season, when C C Sabathia and Alex Rodriguez, and possibly Matt Holliday and Tyler Clippard are gone, the Yankees should finally be able to get under the threshold, reset their tax rate, and create the payroll flexibility ownership so clearly desires.

What puzzles me, though, is why the organization is reluctant to spend a few dollars more, now, when the need is there, if the goal is unreachable this year anyway. No one can believe them if they Yankees cried poverty, so what’s the hold up when there are starting pitchers still out there in the market, who is signable for $10-15 million, or much less in some cases.

Brian Cashman has proved that he is extremely shrewd in his deal-making. And it could be that he is playing a waiting game similar to what happened in the position players free agent market. Mark Trumbo is signed for three years and $39 million by the Orioles, instead of the $70 or $80 million he was looking to earn. And the Cleveland Indians swoop up Edwin Encarnacion for $60 million, while the Blue Jays take back the wounded Jose Bautista when there were no other takers.

Add to that, the fact that Spring Training is about to get under way and these pitchers are jobless, and you have the makings of a similar market taking hold for starting pitchers. With that said, what is preventing the Yankees from taking a serious look at each of these players, who as the season draws nearer might even be willing to sign a one-year deal, giving the team time to tread water in 2017 until their young pitching is ready.

Colby Lewis, Age 37, Market Value: $11 million

Colby Lewis is one year removed from a 17-9 season in 2015. In 33 starts, he contributed 204 innings to the staff, while walking only 42 batters. His ERA and WHIP were nothing to write home about, but he’s good for six innings a start and not likely to tax the bullpen with early departures from games. His age and price are deterrents, but for one year, what can it hurt?

Mat Latos, Age 28, Market Value: TBD

Mat Latos was designated for assignment by the White Sox in June of last season. Until that time, he had been in the Chicago rotation since Opening Day after signing a one-year, $3MM contract this offseason. However, after a brilliant start to his 2016 campaign, he fell into a prolonged slump. Over his first four starts to the season, Latos worked to a pristine 0.74 ERA in 24 1/3 innings. That production, though, was propped up by a clearly unsustainable .167 BABIP and 97 percent strand rate. Beyond that, MLB.com also pointed out that Latos was sporting a meager 13-to-7 K/BB ratio through that four-start run while displaying the lowest average fastball velocity of his career.

But again, is it possible his career is over at only 28? If the Yankees sign him, there is no reason to jump for joy, but what is the harm in letting him work with Larry Rothschild and giving him a few starts to prove himself?

Jason Hammel, Age 34, Market Value: $15 million

The Yankees can count on that projected $15 million not holding up unless Hammel wants to be mowing his lawn in July. But here again, reports are rampant that the Kansas City Royals, who also need pitching, are taking at serious look at Hammel.

Jason Hammel played last season with the Chicago Cubs, making 30 starts for them with a record of 15-10 while posting a 3.83 ERA. His price tag is a bit high, but what would those numbers look like when added to the Yankees staff. Again, he’s worth a serious look, isn’t he?

Those are just three names that popped out at me when I looked at the remaining free agent list compiled by Spotrac. You might see others, and Brian Cashman might see even more.

The Yankees and Brian Cashman have effectively sold the concept that this is a rebuilding year for the organization. They like to use the word “transition,” but make no mistake about it – it’s a rebuilding year. But still, for a few dollars more, why not provide an opportunity (now) for the pitching staff to be better than, as everyone seems to agree, shaky at best.

For a few dollars more. After all, these are the New York Yankees.

