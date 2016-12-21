The Pittsburgh Pirates Have “Worked Hard” To Trade For Jose Quintana

As the Pittsburgh Pirates continue to search for starting pitching help, it appears they are in one arguably the best pitcher available on the trade market.

It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Pirates need starting pitching help. Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, and Chad Kuhl are a good foundation for a starting rotation. However, they need two starting pitchers to slot between the top two and Kuhl.

The Pirates have been tied to multiple starting pitchers this offseason. This has been in both the trade and free agent market. And now, it appears they are in on arguably the best starting pitcher still available on the trade market.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Pittsburgh Pirates have “worked hard” to trade for left-handed starting pitcher Jose Quintana. The Chicago White Sox are in full fledged rebuild mode and have traded multiple pieces this offseason. And Quintana appears to be next.

Jose Quintana would be a great fit with the Pirates. The left-handed starting pitcher is a workhorse who has pitched at least 200 innings in four straight seasons. He has also compiled an 18.2 WAR during these four seasons.

For 2017 he is projected to post a 3.74 ERA, 3.79 FIP, and a 4.1 WAR in 207 innings pitched. He is also projected to average 7.97 K/9 and just 2.36 BB/9. This would be a fantastic addition behind Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon.

Personally, I would be willing to pay a high price for Jose Quintana. He comes with four years of team control and has a team friendly contract. A trio of Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, and Jose Quintana would be one of the best starting pitching trios in the National League.

If the Pittsburgh Pirates could swing a trade for Quintana, they would immediately have one of the best starting rotations in the National League. If Neal Huntington could get this trade done, it would be one of his best.

