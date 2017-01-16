The Pittsburgh Pirates And Toronto Blue Jays Discussed A ‘Mega’ Deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays recently discussed a ‘mega’ trade, read on to find out more about the trade that was discussed.

Throughout the offseason the Pittsburgh Pirates have been in various trade discussions. Two players who have been discussed, but not traded, are center fielder Andrew McCutchen and relief pitcher Tony Watson.

Well, here at Rum Bunter we have learned that the Pittsburgh Pirates discussed a ‘mega deal’ with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this offseason.

As we reported last Thursday, the Pirates were attempting to trade Tony Watson before Friday’s 1 PM arbitration deadline. Obviously, this did not happen. But it did not stop teams from having interest.

According to an industry source, the Blue Jays ‘pushed hard’ for Watson on Friday. They were hopeful that the Pirates would move him if they could not reach a deal before the deadline. While the Pirates would have liked to move him, Neal Huntington did not find a deal he liked.

This source also told us of a ‘mega deal’ that was discussed between the two teams earlier this offseason. According to this source the Blue Jays have tried to talk to the Pirates about a trade for both Andrew McCutchen and Tony Watson.

The Blue Jays offered the Pirates a package of both prospects and Major League talent. Relief pitcher Joe Biagini was the only Major League player offered to the Pirates in the deal. Third base prospect Valdimir Guerrero Jr., pitching prospect Sean Reid-Foley, and first base prospect Rowdy Tellez. Additionally, the Blue Jays also offered old friend Harold Ramirez in these talks. Guerrero Jr., Reid-Foley, and Tellez are three of Toronto’s top nine prospects.

The entirety of what the source told us is below:

Blue Jays pushed hard for Watson before the deadline Friday. They hoped that if the Bucs were not able to make a deal with him they would look to deal him instead. Blue Jays have tried to talk a mega-deal with Pirates about Cutch and Watson. Names coming back would have been Guerrero, Reid-Foley, Biagini, Tollez, Harold Ramirez. These were the main names involved obviously nothing has gotten done. With the Jays close to signing Bautista that likely ends talks for now.

The odds of this deal being discussed further are low now that the Blue Jays are set to re-sign Jose Bautista. Furthermore, this package does not git the bill of adding starting pitching help in any potential McCutchen trade that Neal Huntington is looking for.

As I said above, I would not expect McCutchen to be traded to the Blue Jays. With Jose Bautista returning to Toronto, McCutchen does not appear to be a fit. Additionally, Toronto does not look willing to move the Major League talent Huntington would seek in any potential McCutchen trade.

Unless a team blows Neal Huntington away with an offer I expect Andrew McCutchen to be a Pirate on Opening Day. This news further confirms that feeling for me. What the Blue Jays offered was a significant package, but it was still not enough to pry McCutchen away.

