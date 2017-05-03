The Philadelphia Phillies have turned the corner

The Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series in 2008. They participated in the playoffs from 2007 to 2011, losing in the World Series in 2009. Now after 5 seasons of futility, while averaging 72 wins and 90 losses, the Phillies appear to have turned the ship around.

The Philadelphia Phillies are a proud franchise. Since 2001, they have had only five losing seasons, four of which have occurred consecutively beginning in 2013. Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee and Cole Hamels are just a few of the names that have worn the red and white proudly. With these names on the roster, Philadelphia finished first in the National League East for five consecutive seasons (2007 – 2011). But after finishing third in 2012, the Phillies have finished either fourth or fifth in the East for the last four years.

Now in 2017, through 24 games, Philadelphia is back to playing .500 ball. In their last ten games they are 7 – 3. Against the National League East the Phillies are 7 – 4. The arrow is definitely pointing up in the city of brotherly love.

The Latest Version

Philadelphia is currently fourth in team batting in the National League (.256). They are seventh in runs scored (116) and on base percentage (.320). The Phillies are sixth in slugging (.434) and fifth in OPS (.754). The pitching staff is sixth in ERA (4.15), and eighth in batting average against (.249).

Offensively the Phillies are led by 2nd baseman Cesar Hernandez (.337, 4 HR, 10 RBI, .930 OPS), shortstop Freddy Galvis (.273, 4 HR, 15 RBI, .801 OPS) and center fielder Odubel Herrera (.270, 3 HR, 10 RBI, .759 OPS). Veteran Jeremy Hellickson (4 – 0, 1.80, 11 K, 0.80 WHIP) is leading the pitching staff. He is joined by Jerad Eickhoff (0 – 2, 3.56, 28 K, 1.25 WHIP) and by youngster Aaron Nola (2 – 0, 4.50, 15 K, 1.63 WHIP).

In the East

In early April Philadelphia took two out of three from the division leading Washington Nationals. So far in 2017 they have split six games with Washington while going 4 – 1 against the rest of the East. The Phillies have become a team that battles each at bat and plays solid defense. Their pitchers attack the zone and have walked the second fewest batters in the National League.

The Bottom Line

Philadelphia will probably not battle for the National League East Division this year but they may well be in the hunt for second place. The recent series with the Dodgers showed the gap that still exists between the Phillies and the National League elite.

Their pitching still gives up too many home runs and their bullpen is very inconsistent, but when you take the field against the Phillies in 2017 you know you are in for a battle. Philadelphia has a nice blend of veterans and youngsters and with Pete Mackanin at the helm they appear to be in good hands. Large ships are hard to turn and it always takes time. The Philadelphia Phillies have begun to turn it around and their fans should have some hope.

