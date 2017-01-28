The Offseason is a Time for Hype (Videos)

The 2017 MLB season is still a few months away, but Cleveland Indians fans are anxious for the start of what could be another magical season.

The Cleveland Indians are so active both in the community and on social media, that they are tricking us all into believing baseball season starts soon.

Unfortunately, it is still January. However, that does not mean it’s too early to get excited about the 2017 season, and a recent video released by the team on social media gets the hype train rolling.

Last season was incredible. This week, though, we turn the page as we try to finish the job. You ready? pic.twitter.com/PfdwhW0vEt — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 26, 2017

On a weekend when Tribe Fest is giving fans great memories, this video serves as a reminder of why the vibes surrounding the Indians are so optimistic.

Hype videos are awesome because it is impossible not to get excited while viewing them. Just check out this World Series hype video. We all know the final result, but there is something wrong with you if you aren’t covered in goosebumps within the first ten seconds.

This is for the true believers. Game 1 begins in 24 hours. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/SP1FR7EkZt — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 25, 2016

Is there a better shot than the one of Francisco Lindor celebrating on the field in Toronto? If there is, I haven’t seen it.

So while opening day isn’t until April, the newest hype video gives fans something to hold on to as the grueling 162-game regular season creeps closer with every advancing day.

The Indians always do a great job of keeping fans engaged throughout the offseason, and it only gets easier after such a successful 2016 season. This hype video doesn’t declare what will be the final result of the 2017 season, but it does make the doldrums of the offseason a bit more exciting.

