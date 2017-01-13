The Los Angeles Angels pitchers and catchers report date is out

The Los Angeles Angels announced with dates that the pitchers and catchers would report to Tempe to get geared up for the 2017 season.

Baseball is on the way, and the Los Angeles Angels are ready. After what was a disappointing 2016 season, the Angels can look forward to a new year. The new year is upon us and the official date that the pitchers and catchers report to camp is in.

On February 14th, the pitchers and catchers will report and start their physicals. They’ll start working out on the 15th.

On the 17th, the position players will report for their physicals. Finally, on the 18th marks the first full-squad workout.

This, of course, leads up to the first Spring Training game against the Milwaukee Brewers on February 25th.

The fans will get their first look at the new players such as Danny Espinosa. They’ll also get a chance to see Garrett Richards back and fully healthy.

The Angels will open up the 2017 season on the road in Oakland this year. They’ll be taking on the A’s in a four-game set beginning April 3rd. The Angels home opener is against the Seattle Mariners takes place on Friday, April 7th.

What’s exciting about this season is seeing if the Angels can turn things around. Last season, the Angels won just 74 games due to a massive amount of injuries. While the injuries have been at a minimal this offseason, Spring Training will be a looking-glass into how healthy players will be this season.

