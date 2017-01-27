The Los Angeles Angels Offseason Round Table Questions

The Los Angeles Angels are going to look like a new team upon Opening Day. The spirits are high among the team, the fans, and Halo Hangout.

Here at the hangout, we talk a lot of Los Angeles Angels baseball. We dive into various topics and discuss players stats. We also give out predictions and our opinions on what we see as sports writers.

The aftermath of the 2016 season brought a whirlwind of change and adjustments. This wind brought excitement within the fan base. GM Billy Eppler has done an exceptional job restructuring the team. Now, as 2017 approaches, the Angels look poised to make some noise in the AL West.

The moves that Eppler has made includes the acquisitions of Cameron Maybin, Danny Espinosa, and Luis Valbuena. While many fans believe this is a year the Angels can contend, more questions lie in the wait. These questions range from the health of Albert Pujols to the strength of the starting rotation.

So, how good are the Angels going to be this season? Is there any chance of the Angels regaining the AL West division? In this post, we gathered the Halo Hangout crew to discuss and dissect the offseason and the upcoming 2017.

1. What is your expectations for the Los Angeles Angels this season?

Joshua Lea (joshualeaa): The Angels will perform at a much higher level defensively than last season. I do see a Wild Card spot in their future. Although, the Angels will have to play consistent and remain healthy throughout the season.

David Rice (calfladave22): I feel the Angels will be much improved as long as they stay healthy. They have adequately addressed most every issue they had at the end of the 2016 season. They’ll be better at second base and the outfield, not to mention the addition of Ben Revere and Luis Valbuena.

Vincent Page (Vincentpage74): My expectations for the Angels is that they will be contending for a playoff spot by the All-Star break. GM Billy Eppler has done a solid job getting a roster together that can copycat the 2015 Kansas City Royals. The Angels have arguably the best defensive lineup in baseball going into the season.

Taylor Barney (laaoa48): It may be optimistic, but I expect the Angels to contend for the AL West Pennant. They’ve filled quite a few jokes in their roster during the offseason. They will still have one of the best players in baseball in Mike Trout. So, if they can all remain healthy, they can be a playoff caliber team.

Tyler Nelson (tylerjnelson1): My expectations for the Angels this season are relatively high. I believe they have the roster in place to compete for the AL Wild Card. However, the biggest question mark is their current rotation. If Garrett Richards can remain healthy and Tyler Skaggs proves he’s capable of pitching an entire season, the Angels can compete in the crazy AL West.

2. What grade would you give Billy Eppler this offseason?

Lea: A- I would argue that some moves were questionable. However, I see his plan to build speed and defense. The only real knock is not tweaking the pitching staff enough. I fear the pitching staff will not be enough to take the Angels over the top of the division. However, they will be better this season. I trust the process.

Rice: I would say Billy Eppler gets a solid B. There are still things that could be done. However, with the budget, he got the most out of it while improving the team.

Page: I would give Eppler an A. He didn’t get tempted by old players seeking max deals. He played his cards right and found bargain players who will fill much-needed roles for the team. Extending Kole Calhoun is a great move as well.

Barney: This is kind of hard because of what Billy Eppler was given. However, I think he’s done an amazing job. He has been frugal and efficient. I’m leaning more towards a B, I’ll give him a B+ for how well he worked with the money given.

Nelson: If I were to give Billy Eppler a grade, it would be around the high B range. It’s a B for a few reasons. One, he has filled the vacancies in LF and at 2B with players who can actually contribute. Two, Eppler has improved the Angels farm system extremely well and the Angels no longer have the worst farm system in the league (according to sources) and that’s because of Eppler. Eppler doesn’t deserve an A because he hasn’t necessarily addressed the bullpen or starting rotation. This remains to be seen, however, maybe he has more confidence in Meyer and Chavez than I do.

3. What are your thoughts on this season’s starting rotation?

Lea: I’m indifferent, I believe the rotation will prove useful this season. Although, health is of great concern. Garrett Richards and company will have the tall task of carrying this team when the bats simply aren’t there. Still, the Angels look better this season without the distraction of C.J. Wilson and Jered Weaver going on in the clubhouse.

Rice: I am actually encouraged with the rotation as Richards being back is a plus. Then you add a healthy Matt Shoemaker and Tyler Skaggs along with Ricky Nolasco and it should be pretty solid barring injuries. The fifth starter is a question mark as Alex Meyer could be the answer, but he’s somewhat unproven. Or Jesse Chavez could make the cut, we will see.

Page: The starting rotation is, well, weak. It’s probably the weakest part of the Angels’ roster. Of course, Andrew Heaney and Nick Tropeano are out until 2018 due to TJ surgery. However, I think bringing back Jered Weaver to be a backend starter and innings eater would be a smart move. The Angels know as well as anyone, you can never have too much pitching.

Barney: I’m cautiously optimistic. I’m hoping Garrett Richards is able to find a groove and most importantly stay healthy. We’ll see which side of Matt Shoemaker we get, I’m leaning towards him being on the stronger parts in our rotation. I also think Skaggs is going to have his best season yet. The ceiling is pretty high for the rotation, we’ll see if they can reach the top.

Nelson: The Angels starting rotation is almost like a scary movie. Meaning, if something tragic happens to the main characters, the entire season could be a horror story. Yes, the staff relies so much on Garrett Richards and Tyler Skaggs because the Angels are pretty thin behind them. Both Nate Smith and Alex Meyer lack starting experience which could prove to be a flaw if a starting pitcher goes down.

4. Are there any free agents the Angels should look at?

Lea: At this point in the offseason, I would say no. Take what you have into Spring Training and prepare for the season.

Rice: The Angels were said to be linked to Matt Wieters and he would be a huge signing. Wieters could play catcher which would be a huge upgrade from Carlos Perez and Martin Maldonado. That is the one spot in the Angels lineup that is most concerning. However, is he affordable is the question.

Page: I think bringing back Jered Weaver would be a great move, but other than that I think the roster is just about complete. One name to watch is catcher Matt Wieters. A veteran catcher (with some pop) would help this pitching staff a ton.

Barney: Matt Wieters seems like the obvious choice. Other than Wieters, I think the Angels just need to give the team they have a chance. If something ends up not working out I think we’ll have some trade candidates later in the year.

Nelson: Depending on the current luxury tax for the Angels with the recent Valbuena signing, I would love for the Angels to pursue Matt Wieters. He’s a solid player, an All-Star, and he quickly upgrades the position. The Angels could also use a relief arm possibly Sergio Romo of the Giants comes to mind.

5. How will the Angels finish in the AL West?

Lea: While I don’t expect them to win the division, I do expect them to challenge. I can honestly see them putting together a string of wins early in the season. Their rank will depend entirely on their health, however, the Angels have a real chance to make some noise. This is due to the moves made during the offseason.

Rice: I am an eternal optimist and believe that the Angels could win the division. It will not be easy, but it is very feasible if the Angels can avoid major injuries to key players that totally derailed their playoff hopes in 2016.

Page: I see a third place finish for the Angels. The Rangers are a great ball club, the Astros had an off year last season but are most likely going to rebound. The Mariners and A’s are both underwhelming teams. If everything goes right, third place should be a lock.

Barney: They have the team and the opportunity to win the division. In the very least I see them finishing second and having a run at a wildcard spot.

Nelson: It all comes back to the starting rotation. If they remain healthy compared to last year, the Angels have the lineup to at least make a wild card appearance.

