The Los Angeles Angels official ink Danny Espinosa

The Los Angeles Angels have multiple players that are eligible for arbitration. Look for the Angels to sign some of these players to short-term deals.

The Los Angeles Angels made the signing of Danny Espinosa official yesterday. The Angels and Espinosa agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $5.425 according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. This deal comes before the deadline for arbitration-eligible players to work out a contract or a deal with their respective clubs.

For those you that don’t know, arbitration is the process of determining a player’s salary. This happens when the player and the team cannot come to an agreement as to the salary amount.

Both the player and the team submit their proposed one-year salary contracts to a neutral arbitrator. The arbitrator then chooses one based on the player’s merit and statistical information via reference.com.

There are a couple of underlying factors that ultimately make up a player’s arbitration eligibility. For starters, a player must be with his team for three years to become eligible. The player must play under the agreed-offered-amount during that time. After six years the player can officially become a free agent due to the arbitration rules.



The Angels have four other players that are eligible for arbitration. Those players are Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker, Kole Calhoun, and Martin Maldonado. I would assume the Angels would have any problems signing these players to the respective contracts. This is due to the fact that the Angels will need all of these players in the future.

The Angels will begin Spring Training next month with their first Spring Training game on February 25th, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

