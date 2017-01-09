The Latest On The Pirates And Jose Quintana

Earlier this evening, Rum Bunter received information from an industry source on the latest about trade talks between the Pirates and White Sox.

It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Pirates have been attempting to acquire Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox have been shopping the left-handed starting pitcher throughout the offseason. And, along with the Pirates, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees have been connected to him in trade talks as well.

Yesterday, we learned that the Pirates and White Sox were in daily discussions for Quintana. This included the nugget that the Pirates had an offer on the table for Quintana. Furthermore, Neal Huntington and Rick Hahn had been in contact as recent as yesterday morning about Quintana.

This even, we received a new update on a potential trade between the Pirates and White Sox for Quintana. According to an industry source the Pirates have an offer of three prospects on the table. Additionally, the White Sox have asked for Austin Meadows multiple times and have been turned away each time.

Neal Huntington is not willing to move Meadows, which comes as no surprise. In my opinion, Austin Meadows, along with Josh Bell, is one of just two players in the Pirate system that I would have as being 100 percent un-touchable.

As for the three prospects the Pirates have offered, I do not know who they are. But I would guess that Tyler Glasnow and Kevin Newman are two of the three. Both of these players are among the top-50 prospects in all of baseball, and are players the White Sox have been reported to be interested in.

Finally, the source has confirmed to Rum Bunter that not trade is imminent. However, both sides remain heavily engaged in trade talks. Adding Quintana to the Pirate rotation to go along with Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, and Ivan Nova would give the Bucs one of the best starting rotations in the National League.

Last season Jose Quintana made 32 starts for the White Sox and pitched 208 innings. He averaged 7.83 K/9, 2.16 BB/9, 0.95 HR/9, and he had a 1.16 WHIP. This led to him posting a 3.20 ERA, 3.56 FIP, and a 4.8 WAR last season.

Steamers projects Jose Quintana to post a 3.79 FIP and a 4.2 WAR in 207 innings pitched for the 2017 season.

