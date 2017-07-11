The Latest: Joel Embiid trusts the ball-hawking process

MIAMI (AP) The Latest on the All-Star Game (all times local):

10:08 p.m.

There probably were few, if any, fans at the Home Run Derby taller than Joel Embiid.

And the Philadelphia 76ers big man got himself a rebound, sort of.

Embiid posted a photo on Twitter of his hand wrapped around a baseball during the Derby at Marlins Park on Monday night, in relative proximity to one of the outfield fences.

”And I got a ball,” Embiid wrote.

It was a diverse sports day for Embiid, who was tweeting about Wimbledon earlier Monday.

—

10 p.m.

Second-seeded Aaron Judge will meet fifth-seeded Miguel Sano in the final of the Home Run Derby. Judge beat Cody Bellinger in the semifinals, 13-12.

It was a matchup of the probable favorites to win the AL and NL rookie of the year awards this season. Judge leads the majors with 30 home runs so far for the New York Yankees; Bellinger has 25 home runs this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees have had three previous Home Run Derby champions – Tino Martinez in 1997, Jason Giambi in 2002 and Robinson Cano in 2011. No team has had four Derby winners, something Judge could change in the final.

Sano knocked off Judge’s Yankees teammate, Gary Sanchez, in the semifinals.

Sano has 24 homers in his first two rounds. Judge had 37 – and could have had more, had he not clinched his semifinal win with just over a minute on the clock.

Judge had the longest homer of the first round, at 501 feet. He connected on 504- and 513-footers in the semifinals.

—

9:45 p.m.

Miguel Sano will have a chance at becoming the second player to win a Home Run Derby for Minnesota.

The fifth-seeded Sano topped the New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez in the semifinals of the Derby on Monday night, prevailing 11-10. The only other player to win a Derby for the Twins was Justin Morneau in 2008.

Sano will meet either Aaron Judge or Cody Bellinger in the final.

The eighth-seeded Sanchez defeated top-seeded and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Sano ousted fourth-seeded Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals in his quarterfinal matchup, then waited well over an hour before his semifinal.

It’s the second straight year a No. 5 seed made the final – Stanton won the title as the No. 5 seed a year ago.

—

9:30 p.m.

Second-seeded Aaron Judge is through to the semifinals of the Home Run Derby after holding off Miami’s Justin Bour in a spectacular first-round matchup.

Judge prevailed 23-22, winning with a home run in his 30-second bonus window (and then he hit a second for good measure). He’ll meet the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in the semifinals.

Judge leads MLB with 30 home runs, and had plenty of support in the crowd from Yankees fans wearing the English-style white judge’s wigs. But he needed a monster effort to beat Bour, who delighted his home crowd with quite a show – 22 homers, and one doughnut eaten in a time-out.

Bour, playing big-time to the crowd, called time and got some help from teammate Giancarlo Stanton, the top seed and defending champion who was ousted in his quarterfinal matchup. Stanton handed Bour a drink, then stuffed a doughnut into his teammate’s mouth.

But the biggest show was yet to come, as Judge delivered in his Home Run Derby debut.

Judge had the longest home run of the first round, a 501-footer.

—

9:05 p.m.

The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger beat the clock, and beat Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon.

Connecting on the winning homer with one second left on the clock, Bellinger advanced to the semifinals of the Home Run Derby with a 15-14 win over Blackmon on Monday night.

He was the first higher-seed to advance, after No. 5 Miguel Sano beat No. 4 Mike Moustakas and No. 8 Gary Sanchez eliminated top-seeded and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton in another quarterfinal.

And the Year of the Homer in baseball marches on. Just through the first three quarterfinals Monday night, 83 home runs were hit. That’s more than the 78 home runs in the entire 2014 Home Run Derby.

—

8:45 p.m.

Defending Home Run Derby champion Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins has been bounced in the first round of this year’s event, eliminated by Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees.

The eighth-seeded Sanchez won 17-16.

Sanchez went first, put up the big score and then Stanton had to play catch-up.

Stanton started slowly, took his time-out with 2:31 left in his 4-minute window, then composed himself with a few sips of a drink and got back into a groove. He connected on his last two swings to get to 15, then got set for the 30-second bonus round – needing two to tie, three to advance.

He only got one, and Sanchez advanced to meet Miguel Sano in the semifinals.

Stanton moved into No. 2 on the all-time Home Run Derby career list with 83, eight behind Todd Frazier.

—

8:30 p.m.

Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins has reached the semifinals of the Home Run Derby, topping Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas 11-10 in the opening matchup Monday night at Marlins Park.

Sano went first and connected on nine homers in his 4-minute allotment – then got two more in a 30-second bonus period, thanks to him hitting enough qualifying home runs of 440 or more.

Moustakas could have used those extra 30 seconds.

He homered on his first swing, then slumped for a bit before rallying to hit his 10th with about a minute left. Only line drives and pop-ups were left for him though, and Sano advanced.

Sano’s longest homer was 470 feet.

—

7:58 p.m.

Want a dog and a beer at the All-Star Game? You can get that, of course.

And a whole lot more.

The dining options at Marlins Park for the All-Star festivities are many, from the basic to the seriously dressed-up. Fans at the Home Run Derby on Monday night could dine on cheeseburgers ($11), double cheeseburgers ($14), chicken tenders ($13), a bucket of fried chicken ($25) and a play on chicken-and-waffles disguised as a sandwich – chicken breast, with a fried egg, fruity jam and all between two waffles – for $15.

Barbecue fans could munch on pulled pork sandwiches or pulled pork nachos, both $14.

For those looking for something out of the seafood realm – when in Miami, right? – there were lobster tail skewers ($20), some yellowtail snapper served with rice ($23) and a Key West shrimp boil ($25).

Half-pound hot dogs were $14, dogs with jalapenos, cheese and chili went for $10 and good old-fashioned Italian sausages were going for $9.

As far as the plain, basic, classic, hot dog? A popular choice, at $7.

—

7:45 p.m.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says three groups are prepared to meet Jeffrey Loria’s price for buying the Miami Marlins.

All three groups are doing the financing and legal work needed before reaching an agreement to buy the team, and Loria will then choose a winner in the competition, Manfred said Monday.

Manfred made his comments as the Marlins prepared to host the first All-Star Game in Florida on Tuesday.

One investment group includes Jeb Bush and Tagg Romney; a second group is led by Derek Jeter, the 14-time New York Yankees All-Star shortstop; and the third group is led by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas.

—

7:25 p.m.

Major League Baseball will continue to delay any plans for expansion until after the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays get new ballparks.

”I think it would be difficult to convince the owners to go forward with an expansion until those situations are resolved,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday during an All-Star Game town hall meeting.

”Once they’re done, I think we have some great candidates,” Manfred said. ”I know the mayor of Montreal has been very vocal about bringing baseball back to Montreal. It was not great when the Expos left. The fact of the matter was baseball was successful in Montreal for a very long time. Charlotte is a possibility. And I would like to think that Mexico City or some place in Mexico would be another possibility.”

—

7:10 p.m.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has repeated the sport’s opposition to having top major leaguers play at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Games are scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, and Major League Baseball has repeatedly said it will not interrupt its season. The World Baseball Classic, co-owned by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association, has been the sport’s alternative.

”I can’t imagine a situation where we would take the kind of break that would be necessary to have our best players in the Olympics,” Manfred said Monday during an All-Star Game town hall meeting. ”As a result of that, we feel the WBC is crucial as a substitute, a premiere international tournament that allows our players to play for their countries.”

—

6:55 p.m.

Buster Posey is going to be on the home team in Miami.

For once.

The San Francisco Giants catcher will be playing for the NL in the All-Star Game at Marlins Park on Tuesday night. It’ll be a rare instance of Posey being on the fan-favorite side in Miami – since, after all, he played his college baseball at Florida State.

And the Seminoles are the archrival of the University of Miami. The Hurricanes’ campus is about eight miles from Marlins Park.

”I remember coming down here and the humidity just being stifling,” Posey said of playing against the Hurricanes. ”It was probably May or early June at the time. Good memories.”

Marlins Park has a roof. So at least humidity won’t be an issue this time.

—

6:30 p.m.

A bat signed by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig has sold for $458,250 at the annual Major League Baseball All-Star FanFest. The auction will continue Tuesday with the personal collection of the late Hall of Fame outfielder, Roberto Clemente.

Ruth and Gehrig did the briskest business Monday. Ruth’s 1931 autographed bat went for $317,250, and Gehrig’s 1934 All-Star team pendant sold for $146,875. Among individual baseball cards at a Hunt Auctions exhibit, the top seller was Hall of Fame pitcher Eddie Plank from 1909-11, which sold for $64,625.

There were hundreds of bidders in person, along with thousands online and on the phone, Hunt Auctions said.

—

4:45 p.m.

Giancarlo Stanton will defend his Home Run Derby title short on sleep.

Stanton and the rest of the Marlins flew back to Miami early Monday after completing a sweep of the Giants in San Francisco on Sunday. Stanton says he got about 2+ hours of sleep, including an hour on the plane.

Stanton joked during a 45-minute interview session at the National League All-Star Game news conference that the questions were making him even sleepier. He said he hoped to sneak in a nap before the derby.

”Dude, I’m dead,” he said.

New York Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 30 homers, is also part of the eight-man field for the derby.

—

2:15 p.m.

Chris Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams.

The Boston Red Sox ace will start Tuesday night’s game for the American League, and Washington’s Max Scherzer will open for the National League.

Then with the Chicago White Sox, Sale pitched the first inning of last year’s game at San Diego and allowed a two-out home run to Kris Bryant.

Sale will be the 16th pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts. He is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA and a major league-leading 178 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings.

Scherzer also will be making his second All-Star start. Then with Detroit, he pitched a perfect inning at New York’s Citi Field in 2013, when Sale followed with a pair of 1-2-3 innings and got the win. Scherzer will be the fifth pitcher to start All-Star Games for both leagues. He is 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

—