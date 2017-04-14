The Chicago White Sox will start an all-Garcia outfield on Friday

The Chicago White Sox will start an all-Garcia outfield on Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

In right field, Avisail Garcia will play. In center will be Leury Garcia and in left it will be Willy Garcia.

 

Three outfielders with the same last name starting are unqiue. However, what the San Francisco Giants did in 1963 took it many steps further. The Alou brothers played together numerous times in the same outfield for the Giants in multiple games.

