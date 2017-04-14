The Chicago White Sox will start an all-Garcia outfield on Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

It's official. An entire Garcia outfield for the White Sox tonight. https://t.co/Dpl3rWHBj7 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) April 14, 2017

In right field, Avisail Garcia will play. In center will be Leury Garcia and in left it will be Willy Garcia.

We have an answer! Courtesy of @EliasSports of course. The White Sox will be the 1st team in history to start 3 OFs with the same last name! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 14, 2017

Three outfielders with the same last name starting are unqiue. However, what the San Francisco Giants did in 1963 took it many steps further. The Alou brothers played together numerous times in the same outfield for the Giants in multiple games.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!