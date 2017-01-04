The Atlanta Braves and the Remaining Available Top Free Agents

Sure it’s January now and the pitchers and catchers are set to report to Orlando in just 6 more weeks. That doesn’t mean that the Atlanta Braves aren’t still looking and lurking. Anyone of interest still out there?

According to the MLBTR Free Agent Tracker tool, there are still roughly 140 (+/-) players technically looking for a contract at this point in the off-season.

Of course several of them are going to have difficulty. You might even recognize some of the names further down that chart, such as former Atlanta Braves players A.J. Pierzynski, Erick Aybar, and Gordon Beckham.

Don’t expect the Braves to be ringing their phones any time soon.

There’s a host of others, though – some still coming off injury, many needing a place to prove themselves, others on the fringe of retirement… and most of them are also players that the Braves would have no interest in whatsoever.

But are there any? For Atlanta or their NL East rivals? Let’s look.

The Top Unemployed Free Agents

I won’t go through all 143 names. But it is worth going through the MLBTR original Top 50 and noting those still after a job.

With regard to the pitchers, I’ll make three general statements:

I do not expect Atlanta to pursue any of them .

. I would not be surprised to see the Marlins go after virtually any pitcher. They could use multiples in both starting and relieving roles.

be surprised to see the Marlins go after virtually any pitcher. They could use multiples in both starting and relieving roles. I would not be surprised to see the Nationals and Mets pursue relievers. Well, maybe I would be surprised regarding the Mets… they just don’t want to spend any money on anything – despite their obvious needs.

The ‘All-Unsigned’ Team

8 – Mark Trumbo. Not much danger of seeing him in the NL East. Could end up in Colorado, but he still wants a lot of money for a one-dimensional player.

12 – Jose Bautista. It’s hard to imagine a world in which a hitter like Bautista is going wanting, but that’s the situation as many are waiting for his price to dip.

Unlike last season, in which the Braves made a late run at Justin Upton, that won’t happen this time – Atlanta has no purpose in talking with his representatives. The Mets? They should, but won’t. I expect he won’t get any other looks in the NL, either.

That pesky qualifying offer thing is gonna be a real problem for Bautista. Trumbo too.

15 – Jason Hammel. Here is one guy that I believe Atlanta could have had some interest in at some point this off-season, but no longer. There are some reasons behind this, namely durability (never exceeded 180 innings; often hasn’t hit 120) and his likely last-chance-desire for a multi-year deal.

I expect he could end up as an injury-replacement guy for some random team this Spring. The Marlins need him… but probably won’t bite.

16 – Matt Wieters. I’m hearing the dull whacks of a dead horse being beaten once again. If he’s willing to take $8 million for a 1 or 2 year deal, then Atlanta will jump in. The Mets should do this … except (again) that they simply are unwilling to spend money.

… except (again) that they simply are unwilling to spend money. 20 – Michael Saunders. Started well in 2016, finished poorly. The Orioles should take a long look. The Braves? No way: they have no place for him, not enough money, and the rest of the NL East is pretty much in the same boat.

23 – Greg Holland. Had a showcase event way back in early November. He might want to consider another one since nobody bit… unless it’s his price point that is driving away clubs. The Mets and Nationals could use him for certain.

24 – Travis Wood. So… he’s a reliever now? This uncertainly could be hurting him market, and it’s truly hard to know where he fits right now. He might have to make a decision and set a price… but it’s possible that he could have a number of possible suitors once the early Spring injuries crop up.

25 – Reliever Neftali Feliz. He’s struggled in some years, but after 2016, I don’t understand why this guy is still looking for work.

30 – Brandon Moss. MLBTR hyped him for ability to hit lefties… but despite 28 homers, he just isn’t hitting anything with consistency. Was also real streaky last season. Will be tough to find a job.

31 – Luis Valbuena. Ryan’s home boy. Frankly, though, I look at his stat lines and I’m thinking “this is Adonis Garcia.” And we’ve already got one of those. Valbuena doesn’t even have enough of a platoon split to justify going lefty-righty with Garcia. If the Braves want to do that, they can… with Rio Ruiz.

32 – Joe Blanton. He can pitch… when he can pitch. But it’s been a while since he’s managed even 100 innings in the bigs (132 in 2013). Marlins are probably waiting for his price to fall… into the pocket change range, that is.

34 – Sergio Romo. Few bites on him, if any so far… that’s a little surprising, but the NL East teams might just pass on him too.

36 – Santiago Casilla . Funny that MLBTR suggested early on that the Reds might sign him… despite long ball issues. Remember where the Reds play their home games? Not expecting an NL East team to grab him, either.

. Funny that MLBTR suggested early on that the Reds might sign him… despite long ball issues. Remember where the Reds play their home games? Not expecting an NL East team to grab him, either. 38 – Fernando Salas. Another reliever in the mix with numerous others. But it’s also notable that even the Mets – and he was good for them – have not invited him to return.

44 – Nick Hundley. Here’s a catcher who is probably caught (no pun intended) by this new wave of desire to hire pitch framers. He isn’t one. Still, if he wants to play, there almost always seems to be a place for catchers.

49 – Chase Utley. Anyone need a 38-year-old second baseman? The Dodgers are a couple of others need to fill the position, but if I had to pick anyone one this list to retire, it would be Utley .

That’s the list… MLBTR went on to mention some ‘honorable mentions’ to their Top 50.

Of those, Colby Lewis looks like a possibility for the Marlins and Colby Rasmus looks like a possibility for the Braves as a 4th outfielder… if he’d take $3 million or less.

In the case of Rasmus, he hasn’t hit very well in most of his major league seasons… the exception being a .276 year with .840 OPS in 2013. Still, he has some power and that might be appealing for a bench role… plus he can play all of the outfield positions.

Other obvious names that Atlanta would be connected to in that same context: Jeff Francoeur and Kelly Johnson.

One more thing of note to put a wrap on this…

How Much for Power?

Though I didn’t personally catch this, I heard that John Smoltz mentioned Todd Frazier as a possibility for the Braves last night (Tuesday, 1/3) on the MLB Network.

Smoltz just said he would see a Todd Frazier in the @Braves lineup — Adolfo R Rivera (@Bravesfan1313) January 3, 2017

I have been an advocate for obtaining Frazier to upgrade the third base position… mostly while he was still a Red just after the 2015 season ended. Recently, I also mentioned him in the context of (primarily) the pursuit of Chris Sale.

In the meantime, of course, the Braves may have obtained “Frazier Light” in the person of Sean Rodriguez. He’s not gonna hit 40 bombs, but should be a better offensive threat overall.

This ship has sailed. Frazier, though still just 31 for this coming season, has been struggling to hit the ball at all whenever he doesn’t moon-shot one into the seats. His strikeout rate is climbing, his OBP is dropping, and his hitting average is tanking.

All that said, the White Sox are going to still want prospects for him. It would probably start with Rio Ruiz and then another in the Braves Top 30 or so.

That’s just way too much for a third baseman – even a thumper – in his walk year.

I am all about upgrading the position. I hope Ruiz is that guy, and a platoon with Garcia (.302 vs. LHP, 765 OPS) might be a good way to get him acclimated to the majors while using Garcia in a better (albeit limited) way.

But for Frazier? I don’t think so for Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on