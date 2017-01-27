The 2017 Atlanta Braves: Inquiring Minds Wanted to Know

Every now and again, we will check in with other blogs to see what they think of their team going forward. This week, it was TomahawkTake answering such questions about the Braves.

CardsConclave.com is embarking on a mission to find out about all of the other clubs in baseball for a Spring review, and they asked TomahawkTake to participate by answering a few questions about the 2017 edition of the Atlanta Braves. We are very happy to assist, and what follows are the questions along with my answers in a “turn-around” edition of what we like to call ‘Take 5’. Right now, our appearance on CardsConclave is scheduled for some point in the back half of February… but our readers will get the pre-release now!

1A) Was it a good offseason for the team? Did they do what they needed to do?

Generally speaking, yes: being a thin free agent class, there will always be the debate about ‘sign vs. trade’, and the Braves did quite a bit of both this Winter, both for now and for the future.

Fans wanted more, but more is coming one way or another. 2018 should be the year we’re more-or-less “back” to being fully competitive… 2017 will likely be a tease.

Here are the bigger add-ons :

These are mostly transition moves. Only a couple are for something beyond 2017, which sets up the team for a strong run at free agents for next year. There should be quite a bit of money to spend then.

The big thing was getting Inciarte set up for 5 years. That’s our version of the Adam Eaton trade – and cost the Braves nothing in prospects.

Deals not made:

Chris Sale would be the big one, though the Red Sox smoked everyone else on that.

Chris Archer as well, but Atlanta obviously could not reach the point where the Rays would be happy, despite John Coppolella’s evident desire to land him.

Jose Quintana: we cannot be certain how hard this might have been attempted. In theory, he would be a tier below the Sale trade, though it’s clear no one has yet met the ChiSox price…whatever that might be.

It appears that Atlanta is more-or-less satisfied with their offense and opted to concentrate on getting pitchers who could eat innings while awaiting a few (prospect) starting pitching candidates to step up and demand promotion via their performance.

One thing Coppy made absolutely clear to all is that social promotions to the majors would not happen. If you don’t earn the spot, you won’t get it. Everyone is on notice.

Given all of that, the market then dictated the terms: if you want a decent quality SP on a 1 year deal, then you’ve got to go “old”. They did… and John Coppolella got that done quickly.

As for the rest, the catching market was an area of obvious need, but it didn’t really set up for anyone’s liking, frankly. Apparently, the Braves were unable to made a trade deal for a young catcher (there are a few out there), and thus we got what we got.

The signing of Sean Rodriguez could be a real coup if he hits like he did in Pittsburgh’s second half last year. Jordan Walden has a chance to bounce back – pitched strong for the Cards… albeit briefly.

1B) Is there any move you wished they had made that they didn’t?

The Micah Johnson deal is still a bit puzzling, but could work out. I do think we’ll miss Mallex Smith, though he was pretty clearly blocked for a while, so good for him. Ditto for a couple of prospect pitchers traded away, though again – likely blocked.

I do think – especially given Washington’s relatively thin pitching depth – that a bigger push for a frontline pitcher (Sonny Gray, Quintana, Archer) would pay dividends starting this season. But that hasn’t happened… yet.

By the way: I am honestly not sure that Atlanta is entirely done making deals before this season gets underway. Of note: Craig Kimbrel was traded literally hours before the 2015 season began.

2) That’s an interesting rotation the Braves have constructed. Which pitcher are you most excited to watch?

I still don’t know how Bartolo Colon keeps getting people out, but I am glad to have him… he might be a July trade candidate, but that’s okay too. The overall idea of getting Dickey, Colon, and Garcia is clear: innings and consistency.

This group will give up a few runs here and there, but along with Julio Teheran and perhaps Mike Foltynewicz they should all keep the team close in most games, which will allow the offense to work.

After 16 different starting pitchers in 2016, I am definitely looking forward to getting that number (hopefully) down to maybe 8 to 10. That would also help the bullpen.

I am actually most curious about Jaime Garcia and whether he can find the magic from 2010-13 that had him pitching in the 3-to-4 ERA range… or 2015 when he was better.

I admit being very surprised that St. Louis effectively gave up on him. Sure – his walks and homers were up, but velocity was actually up a tick and he’s still just a 30-year-old southpaw.

He’s not going to blow anybody away, but he does get people out. He could be a steal.

3) What are the expectations for Dansby Swanson this year?

Depends a bit on how soon he’s put into the #2 spot in the lineup. He hit .300 in the brief start while hitting 7th or 8th, but I actually think he’ll be a bit lower than that average batting 2nd by choosing to move Inciarte over more than simply hitting for average.

So: I figure Swanson in the .270-.280 range with maybe a dozen homers, .350 OBP and reduced K’s (maybe 18% vs. 23% in 2016). With solid defense, that would play very well.

That’s the numbers guess. Aside from that, he seemed to be in the midst of a lot of action in his September stint, and I think that will characterize his play overall. He’s clearly got solid baseball savvy and knows where to be and when to be there. At the plate, he’ll be an excellent situational hitter. In the field, he’ll be making plays he has no business of making.

Between Swanson and Inciarte, there will be some fun highlights… and probably a real shot at the NL Rookie of the Year crown for the kid with the hair.

4) Is there an unheralded player that people should keep an eye on this season?

Is Matt Kemp unheralded? I think he was having some fun after his trade and I expect he wants to build on that.

If he’s at all a better fielder this year and maintains his hitting from 2016 (Kemp quietly pounded 35 homers – 19 of those in the 2nd half), then he and Freddie Freeman have the chance to be absolute beasts in the 3-and-4 spots of this lineup… particularly if Inciarte and Swanson are on base in front of them a lot.

Beyond Kemp, I want to see Sean Rodriguez. He could steal either the 2nd or 3rd base jobs. 18 homers in just 300 AB last year. Put him 5th and there’s serious thump in this lineup.

5) What’s your projection of the team’s record and/or where will they finish in the division?

This is tough since the 2017 NL East is going to be … weird. Washington will likely coast to a win unless they lose Scherzer or Strasburg along the way. Even then, they could probably outslug everyone else. They can win 90 without effort and without a bullpen.

The Phillies and Marlins have severe flaws: offense and some pitching for Philly; pitching, pitching, and more pitching for the Marlins.

Miami has assembled an excellent AAA staff for their major league club. Their bullpen will be on speed dial. But they will score a bunch of runs.

The Mets are the enigma. Of course they can pitch… if they stay healthy. I don’t think they can play defense and I don’t think they can score consistently… unless David Wright can actually play. If teams can consistently get into their bullpen – especially if Familia if out for 30-50 games – then they are in real trouble.

Given all of that, the Braves will pitch well enough and long enough to stay in most games and should score enough to win a bunch. I had originally thought 75-85 wins, but am leaning toward narrowing that to 80-84. That’s probably not quite enough for 2nd place (Mets); probably not quite enough for a Wild Card (Mets/Cards/Giants/Rockies?).

So let’s call it 3rd place… just in front of Miami and Philly (70-80 wins each). If the Mets health falters, Atlanta could grab 2nd. Nonetheless – most likely not a playoff team in 2017.

Bonus Question: Who is your all-time favorite Brave and why?

I grew up watching the Braves on TBS in the 1970’s when they were awful. I obviously then saw The Run from 1991 into the 2000’s. It’s hard to select a particular player since there were at least 5 Hall of Famer’s on the field together at times. That counts Bobby Cox and Chipper Jones; I would also include Andruw Jones and Fred McGriff in HOF votes if I had one. Andruw was underrated – I believe – simply because he made everything look so easy.

Those were really good teams. Overall, my answer is probably Chipper Jones since he was there every day. On the pitching side, John Smoltz gets the nod by a hair due to his competitive spirit. Glavine and Maddux were close behind for sheer consistency. All three operated at a very high level for so long it was easy to take them for granted.

I also have a soft spot for Matt Diaz who did more with what he had available to give than anyone else I can recall.

