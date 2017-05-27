The 2017 All-Nobody All-Star Team

With the MLB All-Star game approaching on July 11, we take a look at some worthy players that aren’t necessarily household names.

On July 11 we will have the chance to watch some of the game’s best players do battle in a one game exhibition. We will have the opportunity to vote for our favorite players in order to fill out the lineups for both the AL and NL squads, and that means plenty of big names.

No matter your criteria for voting we know that Mike Trout will be there, so too will Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw and the annual overrepresentation of Kansas City Royals players. However, these are all as close to a given as you can get in baseball and that makes it fairly boring.

So in a festival of stars, I present to you the 2017 All-Scrubs team. A team of players who have had All-Star worthy seasons so far. The rules for the construction of this team are fairly simple. We will select the player at each position who has had the best start to the 2017 season. However, this player cannot have made any prior All-Star appearances.

So, now that we have the ground rules – let’s get started.

Catcher – J.T. Realmuto, Miami Marlins

Notable Statistics: .308/.369/.432, 3 HR, 1.2 WAR

Realmuto has raced out to a strong start this season. Among the eight qualified players at the position Realmuto’s 1.2 WAR ranks third behind NL powerhouses Buster Posey and Yasmani Grandal. Realmuto brings a rare skill set to the catcher position mixing an ability to hit for average and above average speed (for the position) to go along with enough power to demand some respect from opposing pitchers.

Realmuto is also a strong defender due to his plus athleticism, currently ranking second with 12 runners caught stealing. The Marlins’ backstop is unlikely to find himself playing in his home park on July 11 but he is a deserving candidate for this All-Star squad.

Honorable Mention: Willson Contreras

First Base – Eric Thames, Milwaukee Brewers

Notable Statistics: .302/.433/.647, 13 HR, 1.8 WAR

In just three seasons playing in Korea, Eric Thames earned the nickname ‘god’. When you look at the home run total, it’s not hard to see why. Thames spent three years in Korea completely revamping his swing and approach and the results have been phenomenal.

It may be just a 42 game sample and the lefty slugger may have slowed significantly over the last month but Thames’ ability to hit for average along with the monstrous power should at least put him in the conversation as one of the best offensive first basemen so far in 2017. One thing we can say for sure is that it has earned him a spot on this All-Star squad.

Honourable Mention – Ryan Zimmerman

Ok so I’m cheating a bit here but hey, I made the rules so I get to bend them. Zimmerman’s last AS appearance came in 2009 and he has been a below average player for some time now. The Nationals’ first baseman has come back this season and has been too spectacular to ignore.

Second Base – Jed Lowrie, Oakland Athletics

Notable Statistics: .300/.368/.488, 4 HRs, 1.6 WAR

In year two of undersized second baseman breaking out as power hitters, Jed Lowrie may be the latest recruit of the ‘fly-ball revolution’. Perhaps breaking out again is the more appropriate label here as Lowrie did manage to slug 15 and 16 home runs in 2012 and 2013 respectively but has failed to post more than nine since.

Pairing his offensive resurgence with average defense at second base, Lowrie has been the top performer at the position, edging out stars Daniel Murphy and Jose Altuve for the title.

Honourable Mention – Jose Ramirez

Coming off a 3.9 bWAR season, Ramirez doesn’t quite make the cut here but it’s only a matter of time before the Indians infielder makes his All-Star debut.

Third Base – Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

Notable Statistics: .300/.417/.600, 11 HRs, 2.5 WAR

If it weren’t for Aaron Judge bursting on to the scene, it feels like 2017 would be the year of Miguel Sano. Sano’s 2.5 WAR so far in 2017 is good for fifth best in baseball and it appears that the rest of the former top prospect’s game has caught up with his prodigious power.

A Statcast darling, Sano has settled in as an above average defender at the hot corner. After a disappointing 2016 campaign, if Sano can keep up this level of play over a full season, the Twins may have themselves one of the game’s top players.

Honourable Mention: Eugenio Suarez

Suarez continues to go largely unnoticed on an underwhelming Cincinnati Reds squad. After finding some power in 2016, the rest of Suarez’ offensive game appears to be catching up.

Shortstop – Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds

Notable Statistics: .340/.420/.563, 4 HRs, 2.0 WAR

Cozart has been a starlwart for the Reds for a number of seasons now and has consistently provided average or better production without ever reaching star level. Cozart is likely still short of stardom, especially residing on a team multiple years into a rebuild however, the Reds’ shortstop has found another level in 2017.

With improved play so far in 2017, Cozart has placed himself in the upper echelon at the position, at least for now. With a strong defense and an improved knack for getting on base, Cozart currently sits on top of the shortstop leaderboard, ahead of Indians’ superstar, Francisco Lindor.

Honorable Mention – Chris Owings

Left Field – Michael Conforto, New York Mets

Notable Statistics: .341/.437/.712, 13 HRs, 2.1 WAR

If we know one thing about Michael Conforto, it’s that the kid can hit. The Mets answer to Yankees’ phenom Aaron Judge, Conforto has looked like one of the game’s better pure hitters over the course of 41 games so far in 2017. The ineptitude of Mets’ Manager, Terry Collins, meant it looked like Conforto would spend much of the 2017 season on the bench or worse, AAA.

However, a hamstring injury to Yoenis Cespedes opened the door for the left-handed outfielder and he has responded by posting some of the very best production of the 2017 season. Conforto’s 2.1 WAR in just 41 games ranks ninth in baseball and puts the former top prospect on pace for 8.3 WAR in 2017. This may be the first of many All-Star games for Conforto.

Honorable Mention – Corey Dickerson

Dickerson actually ranks ahead of Conforto on the leaderboards, however, with a large majority of the Rays slugger’s at-bats coming as the DH, Conforto seemed like the appropriate choice.

Center Field – Kevin Pillar, Toronto Blue Jays

Notable Statistics: .303/.353/.492, 7HRs, 7SBs, 1.3 WAR

If I were to base this selection purely on WAR, Ender Inciarte would be earning the nod here. However, with most all of Inciarte’s value coming from his defense in 2017, I find it hard to justify selecting the Braves’ center fielder due to the volatility of current defensive metrics as well as Pillar’s reputation as one of the best defensive center fielders on the planet.

Known for his tremendous outfield defense, Pillar is in the midst of an offensive breakout which could see him as one of the better all round players in the game. Pillar is on track to smash previous bests in almost all offensive categories and now looks like a potential 20/20 threat. Paired with excellent defense, Pillar should be a household name before long.

Honorable Mention – Ender Inciarte

Right Field – Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Notable Statistics: .315/.420/.678, 15 HRs, 2.3 WAR

If you want to pinpoint one reason for the Yankees surprisingly hot start to 2017, the monster that is Aaron Judge is probably a good one. If there is anyone who can rival the power of Sano, it’s Judge, with both of them possessing top-of-the-scale power, perhaps even breaking it.

A 29% strikeout rate and a .386 average on balls in play means that this batting average probably isn’t here to stay but nonetheless, it appears that Judge has made enough of an adjustment to be a perennial 30+ HR per year candidate.

There’s a reason the Yankees have already dedicated a part of the stadium to the young outfielder.

Honorable Mention – Avisail Garcia

Designated Hitter – Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays

Notable Statistics: .333/.380/.624, 11 HR, 2.2 WAR

Dickerson appeared to be emerging as one of the games better hitters when he bashed his way to 24 home runs along with a .315 batting average in 2014 with the Colorado Rockies. However, following a trade to Tampa Bay, questions were asked about Dickerson’s ability to hit away from Coors Field.

Those questions were amplified when Dickerson struggled in his first campaign away from Denver but it appears the 28 year old is rebounding nicely in 2017. At his current pace, Dickerson could be in line for over 7.5 WAR over 162 games – an exceptional mark for a DH. It may have cost the Rays Jake McGee but Tampa Bay is starting to reap the rewards on this trade.

Honorable Mention – Ryon Healy

Starting Pitcher – Mike Leake, St. Louis Cardinals

Notable Statistics: 5-2, 1.91 ERA, 13.4 K-BB%, 2.9 RA-9 WAR

You may have noticed above that I chose to use RA-9 WAR here rather than Fangraphs’ regular WAR metric. The reasoning here is to try to capture what the pitcher has actually done rather than what should have happened which is what is measured by Fangraphs’ regular WAR metric utilizing FIP. This feels more appropriate for selecting an All-Star squad.

By this measure, Leake has pitched alongside some of the very best in the game, tied with Clayton Kershaw to rank 2nd behind Chris Sale. Leake has been the beneficiary of a much improved St. Louis defense, that has allowed many more of Leake’s signature ground-balls to be converted into outs. Leake isn’t likely to maintain this pace but it is fair to say he looks much more like the pitcher the Cardinals signed to a 5yr/$80m deal prior to the 2016 season.

Honorable Mention: Jason Vargas

Closer – Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Notable Statistics: 3SV, 0.86 ERA, 43.7K%, 1.4 RA-9 WAR

Knebel is the second player to receive a nod from the rebuilding Brewers team – a good sign for the franchise. After short stints in the Majors form 2014-2016, Knebel has announced his presence with authority in 2017, pitching himself into the closers role in Milwaukee.

Hitters have been simply unable to put bat on ball against the former Tigers farmhand, as Knebel has posted a 43.7 K% in 22 innings this year. Whatever Knebel is doing this year it’s working and it appears the Brewers have found themselves a great asset going forward.

Honorable Mention – Chris Devenski

This article originally appeared on

