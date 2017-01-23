The 100 Greatest Colorado Rockies: 86. Cory Sullivan

We continue our look at the top 100 Colorado Rockies of all time in this article. Here, we look at No. 86 on our list, Cory Sullivan.

Cory Sullivan began 2006 as the Rockies starting centerfielder. Ten years later he is still one of the most vibrant voices in the clubhouse.

Sullivan started his career with the Rockies when he was drafted in the 7th round of the 2001 Major League draft. He made it to the majors in 2005 where he played a majority of the season as a fourth outfielder playing in 139 games and making over 400 plate appearances. He finished the season hitting .294.

When the team was referred to Todd and the Toddlers in the middle of the decade, Sullivan was in the epicenter of that era. He proved his worth and in 2006 was the club’s starting center fielder. Sullivan started off well even hitting two triples in the same inning. It was only the eleventh time a player has done this in the majors. Before Sullivan the feat hadn’t been accomplished since 1951. In a starting role his performance waned where he finished the season with a .267 average and a .321 on-base percentage with 183 strikeouts.

He started 2007 in Triple-A after the Rockies added Willy Taveras. His role was different but he became a role player for a team that went all the way to the World Series. For the next five years he would spend time going up to from Triple-A and the minors. First signing with the Mets in 2010 and the Astros in 2011 where he played his last professional game.

The reason Sullivan is on this list because of his impact on this team will last much further beyond his playing days. Sullivan talks to everyone in the Rockies clubhouse just like he is still a player. Everybody is forthcoming with him and he is brutally honest when critiquing any player or even the media. He tells it like it is no matter what. That often leads to a lot of jokes and a fun clubhouse atmosphere.

In 2011, the great Troy Renck wrote an article for the Denver Post catching up with Sullivan. He spoke to the center fielders ability to think with an analytic mind. Almost a business approach to baseball. “Sully’s” former teammate and cohost on Root Sports commented on his friend’s baseball IQ.

“He would tell you the truth about how you’re playing, and as a teammate that’s all you can ask for,’’ Rockies’ outfielder Ryan Spilborghs said in the Post article. “He quickly recognizes strengths and weaknesses. I completely trust him when it comes to evaluating players. He really has a knack for it.’’

Sullivan shows this passion in his reporting for Root Sports. But he seems destined for more and will continue to have an impact on this team for some time to come along with his good friend who is next on this list.

