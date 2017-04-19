Texas Rangers: What to Make of the Unimaginable Bullpen Woes

The Texas Rangers have watched hopeful wins go to die far too many times in this short season. How can they move forward from their unimagianable bullpen woes?

Texas Rangers fans were on the verge of a riot Sunday evening after closer Sam Dyson blew his third save in as many opportunities. The failed save brought the Rangers to a 4-8 record, placing them in last place in the AL West. Texas hasn’t exactly looked poetic on the field to this point, however, the team has played better than their record.

The Rangers offense leads the American League in runs scored and home runs. Their starting pitching staff ranks fifth in the AL with a 3.15 ERA. Defense has been an issue, but, far and away, relief pitching has ruined this team to start 2017.

Miraculously, there are actually four teams with a worse bullpen ERA than the Texas Rangers. Though they do not have the worst ERA, the Rangers relievers have combined for the most losses in MLB. The bullpen has combined for a 1-5 record, accounting for more than half of the team’s losses.

Bullpen losses generally weigh towards the very back of the bullpen. They seem to bleed the most in the hands of a closer. In the Rangers’ case, their closer has accounted for three of those five losses. Sam Dyson has a track record of success and is more than capable of turning in the right direction. That being said, his shortcomings are the very basis of this article.

As is often the case among Major League managers, Rangers manager Jeff Banister opted to keep his faith in Sam Dyson, despite his repeatedly poor outings. Banister brought Dyson in to close out the 9th inning against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday…it may have been the last straw.

Mariners’ Jarrod Dyson led off the bottom of the 9th on Sunday. Dyson hit a good sinker from Sam Dyson, the ball trickled towards the mound and off the outstretched hand of Sam Dyson. The wheels of Jarrod Dyson led to an infield single. He then swiped second base on the first pitch to Leonys Martin. And just like that, the already shaken Sam Dyson was suddenly at the disposal of two world-class sprinters dressed up in baseball uniforms.

Martin of course laid down the bunt in an attempt to get Jarrod Dyson to third base. It was a textbook bunt down the 3rd base line, the kind of bunt that would move the runner in exchange for an out at first base. Not in this case. Sam Dyson went to field the bunt and was in motion to toss the ball to an invisible third baseman before holding off on the throw. By the mistake of someone (it may not have been Dyson’s fault), a miscommunication on a bunt coverage forced a 1st and 3rd, no out situation.

Three batters later, Nelson Cruz grounded one up the middle and the ball went off the glove of a diving Elvis Andrus. The Mariners walked off without hitting a ball out of the infield.

It was a crippling 9th inning. The Rangers were up 6-1 in the game. They had a chance to prevent a sweep against a division rival. Sam Dyson did not get hit hard, still, he managed to be in the middle of every play that went wrong.

The loan post game inquiry revolved around Dyson’s future as a Rangers closer. Would Jeff Banister stick with him? Should Dyson be demoted? Would he change roles in the bullpen?

None of those questions have been answered permanently. The Texas Rangers simply bought some time by placing Dyson on the 10-day disabled list. Dyson will miss at least that amount of time due to a right hand contusion.

Coincidence? Maybe. Dyson has been awful to date, however, there is no reason to make excuses, or to shun him. But a change does need to be made. In Dyson’s departure, the Rangers have deemed flame thrower Matt Bush the team’s new closer.

Bush has been the closer in waiting. The Rangers pinned him as the set up man to start the season, but Dyson’s struggles have given the team a reason to test Bush in the clutch. He’s coming off a performance against Seattle in which he struck out the side (not a close situation). It’s only a matter of time until he’ll be tested in the 9th.

Things have become so testy for the Rangers that they have been forced to call up the troubling Keone Kela. Kela, a sure-fire Major Leaguer, began the season in the minor leagues due to a run-in with the team at the close of spring training. He was demoted for disciplinary purposes, though, poor performances from the big league squad have cut the discipline short. Character struggles aside, Kela will provide some needed help to the Rangers bullpen.

Plenty of time remains for the Texas Rangers to iron out their pen. Bullpens are often a wait-and-see experiment. A combination of Matt Bush, Keone Kela, Jeremy Jeffress, and yes, Sam Dyson, may very well make the Rangers a feared relief staff at some point. Hopefully Jake Diekman will be able to return as well.

Texas needs to handle Dyson with mittens once he returns from his DL stint. A little low pressure work could work wonders for his confidence, as it appears Dyson currently has a case of the yips. Jon Lester can’t throw a baseball to first base, yet he is one of the premier aces in MLB–surely Dyson can return from a little slump.

The stress level is much too high after 13 games for the Texas Rangers. There is certainly cause fo concern; however, it’s simply too small of a sample to make any concrete judgments. A bullpen mixup may be exactly what this team needs. It’s better they experiment now than in August.

