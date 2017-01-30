Texas Rangers: What To Expect From Sam Dyson In 2017

Sam Dyson is coming off the greatest season in his career. When Dyson’s opportunity arrived for him to take over as the Rangers’ closer, he took advantage and held on to it for the rest of the season. Dyson’s performance last season really earned him the trust of the Texas Rangers.

Dyson, 28, finished last season with a career-high of 38 saves, ten holds, and five blown saves in 73 games. He also finished with a total of 55 strikeouts and 3-2 record. Very good performance in his first full season in a Texas Rangers uniform.

It was in mid-May when Dyson became the team’s closer. He took over after Shawn Tolleson blew his fourth save. Dyson would go on to keep his position as closer. No doubt, it was a good move by Rangers Manager Jeff Banister to put Dyson in.

I expect Dyson to be the team’s closer for the entire season, including the playoffs, should the Rangers make it. According to Gerry Fraley, Banister endorses Dyson. After Dyson’s performance last season, you can’t blame Banister for appreciating Dyson’s talents.

Earlier this month, Dyson agreed to a one-year deal with the Rangers to avoid arbitration. The deal is expected to pay him $3.52 million this season. If Dyson came perform the same as last season or better, then there’s no doubt the Rangers organization will do their best to make sure he stays in Arlington.

Spring Training begins next month. However, Dyson is going to miss a significant portion of Spring Training. He is participating in the World Baseball Classic. He’ll be joining fellow Ranger Jonathan Lucroy and they’re both representing the U.S.A. If the USA manages to reach the finals, Dyson will still have ten days to fix any problems he’ll have, according to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star Telegram. In any case, he should be ready for Opening Day.

This article originally appeared on