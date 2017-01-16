Texas Rangers: What To Expect From Jurickson Profar In 2017

Jurickson Profar is coming his best season as a Texas Ranger. He’ll look to pick up where he left off last season. It’s unsure yet on which position he’ll play. It’s also unsure if he’ll start the season in Arlington or in Round Rock with the Round Rock Express. Regardless, he is on the path of rebuilding and regaining his groove. The Texas Rangers’ patience with him is finally beginning to pay off.

Profar, 23, played a career-high of 90 games. He finished with 67 hits, 20 RBIs, and scored a career-high of 35 runs. He also finished with a career-high batting average of .239. There were rumors that the Texas Rangers were looking to trade him, but nothing happened. Seems as though the Rangers still have faith in Profar.

After missing the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Profar started 2016 in AAA Round Rock. He was called up to the majors in May 27th to replace Rougned Odor who was serving a seven-game suspension for punching Jose Bautista. He struggled in his first game, going 1-for-5, but he recovered and did well enough to earn his spot to stay in Arlington. He put up good numbers and he was able to stay healthy.

Just a few days ago, Profar and the Rangers agreed to terms on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. 2017 may see him playing numerous positions like 2016. Last year he shifted from Shortstop, first base, second base, third base, and outfield positions. If he makes the main roster, he’ll likely serve as backup and he’ll see the field when and if a starter gets injured.

I expect Profar’s 2017 to be a decent season. Right now, I am not sure if he’ll start this season in Arlington or in Round Rock. In any case, he should be ready for Spring Training. Like I said earlier, if he makes the roster, he’ll be a backup, unless somehow he really puts on a show in training and earns his starting spot. You never know!

From what I saw from Profar last season, I think his shoulder is slowly but surely becoming strong again. No doubt he’ll be a dominant player and a valuable asset if he continues to play well and stay healthy. Obviously, he’ll experience some ups and some downs, all players go through it. But if Profar can play as good or even better this season, then there’s doubt that his future in Arlington is very bright.

