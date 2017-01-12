Texas Rangers: What To Expect From Cole Hamels In 2017

Cole Hamels is coming off a 2016 season that started out great but ended terrible. The way Hamels’ season ended brought up concern on two certain things. Number one: Is Hamels still the best pitcher for Texas? Number 2: Is Hamels starting to lose his touch?

Hamels entered last season as the top pitcher of the Texas Rangers organization. From April to July, his record was 12-2. Unfortunately he went 3-3 during the months of August and September. In his start against Toronto in the ALDS, he lasted only 3.1 innings, allowing six hits, surrendering seven runs, and striking out just one batter. The Rangers lost the game and they went on to be swept.

Regarding on whether or not Hamels is losing his touch, I don’t think he is. It’s very unfortunate that he his momentum was extinguished, but I wouldn’t say he’s losing his touch. Hamels just lost his groove, and sadly, he lost it at a crucial time. It happens. Sure, he’s not the same player when he was in 2008 when he won the World Series and was named the World Series Most Valuable Player, but Hamels definitely has a few great years ahead of him. There’s no doubt in my mind that Hamels has spent the off-season working hard to regain his groove. Many ace pitchers have gone through what Hamels did. Many Major League Baseball greats have had slumps.

Despite how 2016 ended, it was still a great year for him. His performance earned him the Texas Rangers Pitcher of the Year award and regardless of how 2016 ended, he’s still considered the top pitcher of the Rangers pitching rotation.

I expect Hamels to brush off last season’s late slump and perform well this season. For the most part, we’ll just need to wait and see.

We’ll see how Spring Training goes for him. It’ll be then when we see how he’s doing and what he needs to work on.

