Texas Rangers: What To Expect From Adrian Beltre In 2017

Adrian Beltre is coming off an amazing 2016 season. Even at 37 years of age, he played well enough to not only able to earn his fifth Golden Glove Award, but to also earn his fourth Texas Rangers Player of the Year Award and to reach several great milestones. His path to the Baseball Hall of Fame is becoming clearer.

After his amazing performance in 2015, the Texas Rangers wanted to make sure he stays in Arlington. On April 15th, 2016, Beltre signed a two-year extension through the 2018 season worth $36 million.

Beltre finished last season with 175 hits, 104 RBIs, and 32 homers. And as I said earlier, he achieved impressive objectives, such as earning his 1,501st career RBI, which made him the 54th player in history. He’s the fourth third-baseman to achieve this goal. He also became the 36th player in history to record 11,000 career plate appearances, and on August 24th, he earned his 2,900th hit, becoming the 39th player to do so.

I think the best highlight of Beltre’s 2016 is becoming the all-time hit leader by a Dominican Republic native with a total of 2,942 hits. He is coming into this season just 58 hits shy of reaching the 3,000-hit milestone. Beltre can become the first Domican Republic native to have 3,000 career hits. What’s even better is that Beltre can reach this milestone in a Texas Rangers uniform. Hopefully, it’ll take place at Globe Life Park.

I expect Beltre to have a spectacular 2017. If he plays the same as he did last season or better, there’s no doubt he’ll earn another Golden Glove Award, and perhaps be named to the All-Star game. Even better, he can reach more milestones. In any case, I expect him to put up great numbers. Beltre may be 37, but for a 37-year-old, he still plays very well and he stays healthy.

Beltre still has it. There’s no doubt about it. Younger talents can learn a lot from him. They not only see him as a leader, but as a mentor, as well.

