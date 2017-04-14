Texas Rangers: Tyson Ross Faces Setback, Could Return Mid-May

The Texas Rangers will need a fifth starter soon, but it looks like they can’t rely on Tyson Ross” return just yet.

There was a time when Tyson Ross was the ace of a starting rotation. That time has come and gone. Now the right-hander is slated to be a back-end starter on the Texas Rangers’ pitching staff. But before he can contribute to the team this season, he has to get healthy first.

Ross was scratched from his rehab start Wednesday due to back spasms, per Rangers beat writer Jeff Wilson. He hasn’t pitched in a Major League game since April of last year.

Tyson Ross scratched Wednesday from rehab start because of spasms in upper back. #Rangers say this pushes him back only 5-7 days. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) April 12, 2017

While he should not miss much time, we’ve heard this story before. Last season, Ross faced numerous setbacks throughout the season before deciding to undergo shoulder surgery in October.

That doesn’t mean the 29-year-old won’t pitch this season. It just means fans should be skeptical heading forward.

If he returns by mid-May, however, he could bolster Texas’ pitching staff, which will be in need of a healthy arm soon. The Rangers currently sport a four-man rotation with Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels, Martin Perez and A.J. Griffin.

Texas also awaits the return of former Padres starter Andrew Cashner, but ideally, both he and Ross will return to the rotation by next month.

Ross owns one of the smoothest deliveries in the league when he’s on the bump. And though he’s never been named on a Cy Young ballot, he has the stuff to be a top-tier hurler for Texas, adding to its 1-2 punch of Darvish and Hamels.

Between 2013 and 2015, Ross owned a 3.07 ERA and compiled 526 strikeouts, more than former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta whiffed in that span. Ross’ control can be spotty at times, as he led the league in walks in 2015. But nonetheless, he still possesses high-quality pitches that can perplex opposing hitters.

Thus far, the Rangers’ starting staff hasn’t been an issue. Darvish, Hamels and Perez all sport sub-3.00 ERAs, but it is still early on in the campaign. Griffin rounds out the group with a 6.75 ERA. He will likely be the first pitcher bounced from the rotation should Cashner and Ross return.

Ross’ addition could pay dividends for the Rangers, especially since he was a buy-low candidate this past offseason. Texas signed him to a modest one-year, $6 million deal, and he could be in line for Comeback Player of the Year this season if everything goes well.

Of course, he has to get healthy before any of that can happen.

