Texas Rangers: Teams interested in trading for Sam Dyson

Despite the awful performances that led to him being DFA’d, there are reportedly teams interested in taking a chance on former Texas Rangers closer Sam Dyson.

After designating Sam Dyson for assignment on Friday, the Texas Rangers are working to find a trade partner to take the struggling relief pitcher. According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, general manager Jon Daniels believes he will be able to complete a deal within the 10-day window during which the team can trade or release Dyson.

Dyson has been an absolute disaster through the first two months of the 2017 season. The 29-year-old right-hander owns a hideous 10.80 ERA, 2.58 WHIP and 0.58 K/BB ratio over 16.2 innings. He has allowed 31 hits for a staggering 16.7 H/9 rate, along with 12 walks (6.5 BB/9) and just seven strikeouts (3.8 K/9). Dyson has also been victimized by the long ball, serving up six homers for a 3.2 HR/9.

Beginning the campaign as the Rangers’ closer, the six-year veteran blew his first three save chances before hitting the disabled list for a stint that was more about trying to collect himself than recovering from an actual injury. It didn’t help much, as Dyson posted a 5.11 ERA in 11 outings after his return, including another blown save.

Matt Bush took the closer’s reins with Dyson sidelined, and he’s done a very effective job in the ninth inning. The hard-thrower boasts a 1.37 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 4.20 K/BB in 19.2 frames while converting six of eight save opportunities. Dyson didn’t really stand a chance of taking the mantle back.

Despite his ugly performance so far this season, other teams will likely hope they can bring out some of Dyson’s earlier success. They don’t need to go back that far to find a very different pitcher. Last year he went 38-for-43 in save chances with a 2.43 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 2.39 K/BB over 70.1 innings.

Though he wasn’t a closer, Dyson also posted strong numbers in 2014 and 2015 for the Rangers and Marlins. He managed a 2.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 2.89 K/BB in 117.1 combined innings those seasons.

The Tampa Bay Times‘ Marc Topkin says that the Rays are one of the teams interested in Dyson. He points out that the righty is a native of the Tampa area, which could make a union appealing to both sides. The Rays’ bullpen owns a 4.10 ERA as a unit, good for a middling 18th in the league.

The Twins are also reportedly in play, per Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN Radio. Minnesota needs relief help in a big way: Their bullpen ERA of 5.34 is the worst mark in Major League Baseball. Dyson could be a good potential reclamation project for them to take a flyer on as they attempt to remain on top of the AL Central.

As the Rangers explore trade possibilities for their former closer, they can’t help but scratch their heads and wonder what went wrong with a pitcher who seemed to have all the necessary talent and ability to be a dominant reliever. Pitching coach Doug Brocail put it rather starkly, telling Grant, “You feel like you failed him.”

Within the next several days, another coach will likely see if he has better luck with the once successful closer.

