Texas Rangers Sign Tyson Ross to One-Year, $6 Million Deal

The Texas Rangers have signed Tyson Ross to a one-year, $6 million deal. Ross has found a home with a playoff contender, and Texas has landed their desired starting pitcher.

Pending a physical, the Texas Rangers are in line to sign the coveted Tyson Ross to a one-year, $6 million deal. I begin the article with “pending a physical” because Ross has not participated in a Major League game since April 4 of last season. Ross dealt with constant shoulder/neck issues throughout the year, eventually forcing him to surgery in October.

Injuries make Tyson Ross a considerable risk; however, Texas has their eyes set on the potential reward. Prior to last season’s road block, Ross was well on his way to becoming a legitimate MLB ace. He posted a sub-3.30 ERA in each season from 2013-2015, including a career low 2.81 ERA in 2014. He struck out 195 batters in ’14 and 212 in ’15. Durability was not an issue prior to injury. Ross had over 30 starts in his two most recent healthy seasons. The Rangers are vying Tyson Ross can regain his pre-injury form. If so, he will provide a major weapon to currently questionable rotation.

Texas is confident in their top two starters – Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish – make up a dominant one-two punch–it’s the rest of the rotation that was of concern. The Rangers had Martin Perez, Andrew Cashner, and A.J. Griffin slotted as the three through five in the rotation. With the hopeful, consistent presence of Tyson Ross, Perez will jump to the fourth slot, Cashner to the fifth, and Griffin will be bumped from the rotation. All three will take on roles more fitting to their capabilities. It’s amazing the difference one signing can make.

The Rangers also signed Ross at a favorable price. Immediate assumptions had Ross tagged at around $9 million; Texas signed him at a discounted rate. The price makes the reward possibility shine brighter, while the risk factor is less concerning. Although, a one-year deal offers a very short time span for the Ross deal to pay off.

After all of the noise surrounding Tyson Ross this offseason, the Texas Rangers prevailed. They even beat out the mighty Chicago Cubs. Once made available by the San Diego Padres, Ross was atop the Rangers’ wish list. Today, that wish came true. Now it’s a matter of health and performance. A return to all-star status for Tyson Ross could boost the Texas Rangers to major championship contenders.

