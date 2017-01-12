Texas Rangers: Should Mark Trumbo be an Option?

The Texas Rangers are looking for some offensive help. Should they go and get Mark Trumbo?

It’s been a bit of a rough off-season for the Texas Rangers offense. Carlos Beltran, Ian Desmond and Mitch Moreland are all gone. Combine that with the retirement of Prince Fielder last season and that’s a lot of production gone from a lineup.

Right now, it looks like Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo are going to get quite a bit of at-bats in a lineup with veterans like Adrian Beltre and Jonathan Lucroy. Is that going to be enough to compete against the reloaded Houston Astros offense and a Seattle team that will need name tags during spring training since Jerry Dipoto has been like the guy in your fantasy league who has to make a deal every day?

It looks like the answer to that is no as the Rangers are now looking at Mark Trumbo.

At a seeming impasse on talks involving Mike Napoli, the Rangers are the latest team to check in on Mark Trumbo, yet another big-time free slugger looking for a job. Trumbo, who led the AL with 47 home runs, makes sense for Texas, which needs to replenish its offense. It isn’t known how involved the Rangers are with Trumbo yet. There were reports a week ago that the Rangers were making progress with Napoli, and he’s still a consideration, but the sides remained a bit apart on a deal to return Napoli back to Arlington a third time.

Here are Trumbo’s last three seasons:

2014: .235/.295/.415 14 HR 61 RBI

2015: .262/.310/.449 22 HR 64 RBI

2016: .256/.316/.533 47 HR 108 RBI

Here are Napoli’s last three seasons:

2014: .248/.370/.419 17 HR 55 RBI

2015: .224/.324/.410 18 HR 50 RBI

2016: .239/.335/.465 34 HR 101 RBI

Looking at the numbers, Trumbo’s look better than Napoli’s. Both excelled more in 2016 than the previous two years.

The Rangers would have an easier time to swallow a first round pick since they gained one in Desmond signing with the Rockies. Of course, money will be an issue. Per Cot’s, their payroll is already around $130 million. After next season, Lucroy and Yu Darvish will be free agents and won’t come cheap either.

If the Rangers don’t want to sacrifice a pick they could go with Napoli or even Chris Carter if they want to platoon with Gallo.

The Rangers should invest in some more offensive help. Trumbo could be a good option for them, especially in their ballpark.

