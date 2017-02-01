Texas Rangers Pursuing Trade for All-Star Jose Quintana?

The Texas Rangers have been linked to Chicago White Sox starter Jose Quintana for much of the off-season. Do the Rangers have a legitimate chance at landing the 28-year-old All-Star starting pitcher?

Rumors are heating up that the Texas Rangers are interested in White Sox starter Jose Quintana. The Rangers have already added former All-Star starter Tyson Ross this off-season. Could the Rangers acquire another All-Star starter before Spring Training?

In 2016 Quintana went 13-12 3.20 ERA in 32 starts pitching over 200 innings with the White Sox. Quintana had a stellar season and finished tenth in the CY Young voting in the American League. Signed through 2018 with team options for 2019 and 2020, would the White Sox really trade Quintana?

Yes they would, the White Sox already traded All-Star starter Chris Sale this off-season and are looking to trade their veteran players for prospects. While 28-year-old Quintana does not seem like a veteran he does have five years of Major League experience. He also has excellent trade value that the White Sox would love to cash-in on.

Earlier in the off-season the Rangers checked-in on Quintana, but the White Sox wanted too much. Reportedly asking for Jurickson Profar and much more, but the Rangers were not willing to do that trade.

The Rangers have at least eight possible starters heading into 2017, but if have an opportunity to acquire an All-Star starter they have to at least pursue the offer. The White Sox are looking to trade Quintana and the asking price may have dropped since December. Acquiring Quintana could be an enormous transaction for the Rangers right before Spring Training.

