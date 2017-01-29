Texas Rangers Prospect Countdown: #9 Alex Speas

The Texas Rangers farm system is loaded with young pitchers. Although it will be difficult to find another pitcher with as much potential as Alex Speas. An 18-year-old pitcher, but he has a big future ahead of him.

The Texas Rangers drafted Alex Speas in the 2nd round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft. After being drafted Speas immediately drew comparisons to Dwight Gooden due to his raw stuff and athletic frame.

The Rangers took a high risk taking Speas in the 2nd round, but they believe he has the ability to be a star. Speas turned down a scholarship from Auburn to sign for $1,024,900. Speas has potential, but his command problems are what slid him from the 1st round into the 2nd round.

Only 18-years-old and his fastball already can touch 95-96 mph. He could even add more velocity as he gets stronger. His curveball needs work, but could be a solid second pitch for him going forward. The changeup definitely needs improvement if Speas wants to make it as a starter in the Major Leagues.

In 2016 Speas went 0-0 0.00 ERA in 4 games (3 starts) with 11 strikeouts. All his games were played in the Arizona League. Only pitched just 8.1 innings, but enough of a sample size to see what Speas can do.

With 11 strikeouts in 8.1 innings, Speas clearly has the raw stuff to make batters swing and miss. His command is a huge problem though with seven walks during that time. Speas only gave up four hits, but shows he has the ability to make batters miss, but has trouble with location.

Speas has the potential to be a big-time player in the MLB. Although we won’t be seeing him in the big leagues anytime soon. Speas still has plenty of development left before he makes the push to the MLB.

