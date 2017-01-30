Texas Rangers Prospect Countdown: #8 Brett Martin

The Texas Rangers have plenty of left-handed pitching prospects in their farm system. Although 21-year-old Brett Martin could be the most interesting pitcher by far in the Rangers farm system right now.

The Texas Rangers drafted Brett Martin in the 4th round of the 2014 June Amateur Draft. Martin is a 21-year-old left-handed starter that could have a big future in Texas and sooner than many believe.

Martin has yet to reach Double-A or Triple-A, but does have three minor league seasons under his belt. Most recently in 2016 Martin pitched at three different minor league levels. He went 4-4 4.41 ERA in 17 starts in 2016.

Improvements need to be made in 2017 as Martin gave up 85 hits in just 69.1 innings pitched last season. He is giving up too much contact and is struggling with his command walking 21 batters in 2016.

On a positive note Martin does have a strong repertoire of pitches. His curveball being his best pitch right now and has tons of depth. Martin’s fastball velocity is picking up as he usually works in the low 90’s, but can reach 95 mph. His changeup is much improved and has more sink to it than it did before.

If Martin can reach his full potential he could be a Rich Hill type pitcher. The curveball could be his best weapon, but it still needs work. Martin still needs time in the minor leagues, but has the repertoire to become a successful Major League pitcher.

Martin will likely reach Double-A in 2017 and could possibly even make it to Triple-A. He does still need time to develop, but Rangers fans could see Martin in the MLB in 2017, but not likely until at least the 2018 season.

