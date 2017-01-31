Texas Rangers Prospect Countdown: #7 Eric Jenkins

The Texas Rangers have one of the fastest players in the minor leagues in outfielder Eric Jenkins. He is young only 20-years-old, but Jenkins could be making an impact in Texas soon.

Eric Jenkins was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 2nd round of the 2015 June Amateur Draft. He started his minor league career at the age of 18, but don’t let his age fool you, Jenkins is a knowledgeable hitter.

In 2016 Jenkins hit .220/.277/.327 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 127 games. Jenkins played almost all of 2016 in Single-A, but played one game in the California League. Jenkins stole 51 bases in 2016 and 28 bases in 2015.

Jenkins is a threat to steal a base every time he’s on. With 79 career stolen bases in just two minor league seasons. Jenkins has a 65 out of 80 grade for his speed on MLB.com, but that is not all.

Jenkins is a viable option in the outfield due to his speed. He can cover center field with ease and has the speed to catch balls in the gaps. Jenkins has a below average arm, but his quickness is what makes him a legitimate threat.

Still needs to add some strength and work on his plate discipline. Jenkins struck out 157 times in just 127 games. Jenkins is heading into his age 20 seasons which means he has plenty of time to develop his approach.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nolan Writin’ team!

The Rangers are confident that Jenkins can turn into an everyday player. It is unlikely that Jenkins reaches the Major Leagues anytime soon. He still needs a few more seasons in the minors, but Jenkins could be playing in the Rangers outfield in the not so distant future.

This article originally appeared on