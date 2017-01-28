Texas Rangers Prospect Countdown: #10 Connor Sadzeck

The Texas Rangers farm system is loaded with young talent from around the country. Connor Sadzeck is one of the best young starters in the Rangers farm system right now. When will we see Sadzeck make his Major League debut?

The Texas Rangers drafted Connor Sadzeck in the 11th round of the 2011 June amateur draft. Right now Sadzeck is ranked number ten in the Rangers farm system on MLB.com. Topping out in triple digits Sadzeck has one of the best fastballs in the minor leagues.

In 2016 Sadzeck went 10-8 4.16 ERA in 25 games (23 starts) with 133 strikeouts. He spent the entire 2016 season in Double-A, but could be ready for a big jump in 2017. The 133 strikeouts were a career high for Sadzeck.

Sadzeck is 25-years-old and could be ready to take the next step and join the Rangers in 2017. He has a fastball that hits around 97-99 mph and can top out in triple digits. Not only does Sadzeck have the best fastball in the Rangers farm system, but he could have the best out of any minor league pitcher.

Right now the Rangers are training Sadzeck as a starting pitcher. He has experienced elbow problems in the past and missed the entire 2014 season with Tommy John surgery. Could Sadzeck be a better fit in the bullpen?

Yes, that is most likely where Sadzeck will end up when he makes it to the Major Leagues. If he can throw a fastball triple digits he would be best suited in a late inning relief role. The rest of his pitches need work, but his fastball could carry him through the minor leagues.

Sadzeck does not have the best minor league numbers. A move to the bullpen should make Sadzeck much more effective. If that happens expect to see him in a Rangers uniform in 2017.

