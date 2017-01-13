Texas Rangers News: Tyson Ross is coming to Arlington

The Texas Rangers and starting pitcher Tyson Ross have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. Ross spent the last four years with the San Diego Padres. His stint with San Diego didn’t go so hot. Like they’ve done to many players, Texas is giving him a chance to pick himself off the ground and find his groove.

Ross, 29, only pitched in one game last season. In that one game, he allowed nine hits, surrendered eight runs, and struck out five batters. Soon after he was put on the disabled list and missed the rest of the season due to shoulder problems. Last October, he underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. The recovery period is four to six months. There’s a possibility that he may be limited in Spring Training and he may not be ready by the time the season begins. We’ll have to wait and see.

With Cole Hamels, Yu Darvish, Martin Perez, and A.J. Griffin all likely to be in the pitching rotation, Ross will compete with Andrew Cashner, who signed with Texas last November for the #5 spot. It’s unclear if he’ll be given a minor league assignment if he doesn’t earn the #5 spot.

I think the signing of Ross isn’t a bad decision. Ross hasn’t had a winning season in his career. He’s struggled for most of his career and has been hurt. He’s very injury prone, but the Rangers didn’t gamble too much on him. They gave him a one-year deal that will reportedly pay him $6 million, according to Jeff Passan. This one-year deal is his chance to show he can still play baseball.

As far as my expectations on Ross go, we’ll need to wait and see how he does in Spring Training and if he’s ready. My only expectation right now is for him to make the best out of his golden chance.

No doubt, Ross will take this golden opportunity and work hard to earn his spot on this team.

