Texas Rangers News: Travis Snider Signs Minor League Deal

The Texas Rangers and veteran outfielder Travis Snider have agreed to terms on a minor league deal. The deal is expected to pay Snider a base salary of $1 million provided that he makes the main roster. Snider’s career hasn’t gone in the right direction. In any case, the time to get it on the right track is now.

Snider, 28, was once considered a top prospect. He’s a former first-round draft pick. 14th overall in the 2006 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. His career statistics include 435 hits, 212 RBIs, 54 home-runs, and a .244 batting average. The Texas Rangers surprised the world by signing him.

During his time with Toronto (2008-2012), he shifted back and forth between the majors and minors. During the 2012 season, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates where he would remain until 2014. He spent 2015 with the Orioles playing in just 69 games.

Prior to the 2016 season, he signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals with an invitation to Spring Training. Ultimately, he did not make the Royals roster and did not make an appearance in the majors at all in 2016.

MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams says the acquiring of Snider provides a depth option with plenty of MLB experience to compete for a spot on the main roster or Texas’ AAA affiliate. In other words, the more experienced players on the roster, the better.

In the event that Josh Hamilton is re-signed, Snider is very likely to compete with him for a main roster spot. The competition between Snider and Hamilton would end with one on the main roster and one in AAA.

For the most part, there’s no telling how things will go. We’ll just have to wait and see. Regardless, I expect to see a lot of serious competition this Spring Training in the Texas Rangers organization.

