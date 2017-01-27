Texas Rangers News: Team Signs Wesley Wright

The Texas Rangers have signed veteran left-handed reliever Wesley Wright to a minor-league contract. His deal includes an invitation to Spring Training.

Wright, 31, pitched in the majors from 2008-2013 with five teams. His career record is 10-18, including a 4.16 ERA and two career saves. Last season, he was a member of the Boston Red Sox and spent the entire season Boston’s AAA affiliate team, the Pawtucket Red Sox, appearing in 19 games before being released in July. His career has not gone well. He’s been given a chance by the Texas Rangers to turn things around and keep his career alive. No doubt, he’s going to give it his all.

Earlier this month, it was announced that left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman would be out for most of the 2017 season due to colon surgery. The signing of Wright provides depth option for left-handed relievers in the bullpen. Wright has a good chance of making the roster. Of course, it’s not going to be easy as he’s going to have some serious competition in Spring Training.

He will be competing with Alex Claudio and several other left-handed pitchers. With Diekman out for a while, the Rangers are in need to a left-handed pitcher.

In any case, the Rangers need to make sure they have a healthy and talented bullpen. Pitching is biggest need of improvement for the Rangers.

SportsDay’s Gerry Fraley sees the signing of Wright as “a small measure of protection for their bullpen.” In other words, he’s saying the Rangers have acquired some insurance for their bullpen.

Wright will report to Spring Training on the 14th of next month. In any case, he needs to be ready and his health needs to be 100 percent. He’s got the chance of a lifetime and in any case, needs to take the chance and prove he can still play baseball.

There’s no guarantee that he’ll make the roster, but there’s no doubt that he’ll still be part of the Texas Rangers organization.

