Texas Rangers News: Ivan Rodriguez Is Hall Of Fame Bound

Ivan Rodriguez is finally headed to the Hall of Fame. The long-time Texas Ranger spent years for his moment to arrive and his patience has finally paid off. His name will be added to the great list of many in Cooperstown, New York. Rodriguez has done many things in his career, but there’s no doubt that this is the best thing that’s happened.

Rodriguez is a 14-time All-Star, 13-time Gold Glove Award winner, seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner, American League MVP (1999), World Series Champion (2003) and he’s a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame. He finished his career with 2,844 hits, 1,332 RBIs, 311 homers, and a batting average of .296. He played in 2,543 games, which the most by any catcher in history. All his career numbers are the most by a catcher in history. He is the all-time leader in putouts by a catcher. No doubt, he’s one the Texas Rangers’ best players. Not only one of the greatest Rangers of all time, but one of the greatest players in the history of Major League Baseball.

On June 17, 2009, Rodriguez set an MLB record by playing in his 2,227th game. He also holds the record for best caught stealing percentage in his career at about 46 percent. On June 20, 1991, the day Rodriguez made his major league debut, he became the youngest player to player catcher at a major league level at the age of 19.

Rodriguez is the second catcher in history to be selected into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The last player was Johnny Bench in 1989.

Rodriguez has been accused by Jose Canseco of taking performance enhancing drugs in his career. Canseco, himself, stated in his book that he personally injected Rodriguez, along with Juan Gonzalez and Rafael Palmeiro. Rodriguez denied doing so and he never failed a drug test in his career. When he was interviewed, Rodriguez responded, “only God knows,” which aroused suspicion. However, since Rodriguez never failed a drug test, there’s nothing to go on from there. Case closed.

It’s about time. It’s about time that Rodriguez is in the Hall of Fame. He played a heck of career, breaking and setting numerous records. The PED allegations could be the reason of the long delay, but it doesn’t matter anymore. Rodriguez is going to the Hall of Fame and that’s that. No going back. He deserves it.

Rodriguez is only the second player to play for the Texas Rangers to be in the Hall of Fame. Nolan Ryan is the first ever Ranger to be elected to the Hall of Fame. However, Rodriguez is the first Texas Ranger who started his career in Arlington to be in the Hall of Fame.

