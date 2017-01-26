Texas Rangers Jake Diekman Undergoes Surgery to Remove Colon

Jake Diekman has been dealing with ulcerative colitis since he was eleven years old. On Wednesday, the Texas Rangers reliever took the first step to recovery, undergoing a procedure to remove his colon.

The Texas Rangers already knew that Jake Diekman would be out for at least the first half of the 2017 season. He has been battling ulcerative colitis for almost twenty years, and a recent flare up caused him to lose approximately 20 pounds in the past two weeks. This has led to the 30 year old reliever to make the decision to undergo the procedures necessary to help correct this condition.

The first step towards doing so took place on Wednesday, as Diekman underwent a four hour procedure to remove his colon. This will only be the first step of his road to health, as he will need several other procedures to create a reservoir to account for the loss of his colon. Then, he will need a few months to recover, leaving it likely that Diekman will miss at least the first half of the upcoming season.

It is a tremendous blow to the Rangers bullpen. While Sam Dyson and Matt Bush are still a formidable duo in the back end, having an arm like Diekman to help bridge those innings from the starter to the eighth can make a big difference, especially in a division that could be as competitive as the American League West.

Despite these health issues, Diekman has been a solid part of the Rangers bullpen. Last year, in his first full season in Arlington, Diekman produced a 3.40 ERA and a 1.170 WHiP, striking out 59 batters in 53 innings. More than just a lefty specialist, Diekman held opposing batters to a .189/.294/.300 batting line. He established himself as one of the better lefty relievers in the AL last season, leaving a void in the Rangers bullpen.

What Diekman is going through is relatively unknown for a professional athlete. While these procedures are not uncommon for those suffering from the disease, few athletes have gone through the same thing. It is fair to wonder how he will perform once he is able to get back on the mound as he recovers.

However, those are questions that will be answered after his recovery. What is important now is that Diekman focuses on his health, and his battles with this disease. He has even gone as far as to make a series of video diaries as he continues his battle, helping others who have to undergo the same battles.

Best of luck to Jake Diekman in his recovery.

