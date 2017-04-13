Texas Rangers: Is it Time to Pull Sam Dyson Out of the Closer Role?

Texas Rangers closer Sam Dyson has gotten off to a horrible start. Is it time to remove him out of the closer role?

It could be worse for Sam Dyson and the Texas Rangers. He could run United Airlines or Pepsi. Like the CEO’s of those companies, Dyson has had a rough stretch. He hasn’t been able to suck up the saves like he did in 2016 for the Rangers. Instead, going into last night’s action, he has an ERA of 33.00 and has given up a league worst 11 runs in just three innings pitched.

The icing on the cake came Monday night as the Rangers blew a five run lead to the Angels, losing 6-5 when Dyson gave up three runs. Because of his horrific start, should the Rangers look elsewhere for a closer?

The Phillies have already made a closer change, going to Joaquin Benoit in place of Jeanmar Gomez. Dyson inherited the closer role last year when Shawn Tolleson got off to a bad start and got injured.

It’s not like the Rangers don’t have other options. Jeremy Jeffress closed last year for the Milwaukee Brewers before coming over to the Rangers in the deal that brought Jonathan Lucroy. Matt Bush was one of the top setup men in baseball last year and could be given that shot as well.

The problem is for the Rangers, no one is off to a good start. Jeffress has an ERA over 10 himself. Bush has an ERA of 4.91. Add it all up and that’s why the Rangers were 2-5 going into Monday night’s action.

Not every team has Aroldis Chapman or Jeurys Familia or Kenley Jansen at the end of their bullpen so if you catch lightning in a bottle you have to go for it. That’s what the Rangers have done in the past at closer.

If Dyson is going to continue to blow saves, they have to make the switch. Closers are expensive to trade for and sign in free agency. Like everything else in baseball, you’re much better off developing them yourself.

If I am the manager of the Texas Rangers, I’m giving Dyson one more shot. If he blows the next game you have to take him out of the role. While you can’t win a pennant in April, you can certainly dig yourself a hole that is hard to climb out of. One of the ways you do that is by blowing games. The Rangers can try and give Dyson another shot, but if he fails again this week, it’s time to get him out.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!